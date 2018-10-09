Pete Carroll on Seahawks’ prep for game Sunday in London, including keeping players awake once they get there for sleep schedule
Coach Pete Carroll on the extensive planning Seahawks have done for Sunday’s game in London against the Raiders. He’s forcing players to stay awake all day after they get there to set an England sleep schedule.
Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, a native of Southern California, says he “definitely” has been looking forward to Sunday game against the Rams after what Los Angeles did to Seattle in December, winning 42-7.