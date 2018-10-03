Seahawks All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner “definitely” has been looking forward to playing Rams, after what L.A. did to Seattle in December

Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, a native of Southern California, says he “definitely” has been looking forward to Sunday game against the Rams after what Los Angeles did to Seattle in December, winning 42-7.
