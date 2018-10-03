Seahawks All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner “definitely” has been looking forward to playing Rams, after what L.A. did to Seattle in December
Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, a native of Southern California, says he “definitely” has been looking forward to Sunday game against the Rams after what Los Angeles did to Seattle in December, winning 42-7.
Pro Bowl wide receiver Doug Baldwin says “I’m ready to go” for Sunday at Arizona after missing two games with a sprained knee, and that he’s a “a little frustrated” with Seahawks holding him back somewhat in the name of caution.