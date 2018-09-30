Earl Thomas leaves field on cart, wearing air cast, flips off Seahawks’ sideline

Earl Thomas got carted off the field injured in Arizona wearing an air cast.
And he flipped off his Seahawks’ sideline on his way out. Perhaps forever.
This—a potentially long-term injury while lacking guaranteed money beyond 2018, the final year of his Seahawks contract—is why the 29-year-old Thomas held out and stayed away from the only NFL team he’s known from January into this month.
Thomas got hurt diving over Arizona’s Chad Williams in the end zone after Williams caught a tying touchdown pass in the fourth quarter Sunday.
