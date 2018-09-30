Fortunate Seahawks rally past Arizona 20-17 on Janikowski’s redemptive field goal on final play

It was as ugly as dead cactus and desert tumbleweed.
How ugly? Earl Thomas, injured in an air cast on the back of a motorized cart, flipped off the Seahawks’ sideline.
But then Arizona’s Phil Dawson missed a 45-yard field goal with 1:55 left. Russell Wilson drove Seattle in position. And Sebastian Janikowski atoned for two earlier missed field goals by drilling his final one from 52 yards as time expired, sending the fortunate Seahawks home with a 20-17 victory over the Cardinals Sunday at stunned State Farm Field.
Mike Davis, filling in for injured lead back Chris Carson, ran for a career-high 101 yards on 21 carries with the first two touchdowns of his NFL career. Rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny added another 49 yards rushing. Wilson was 19 for 26 passing for 172 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
And Seattle (2-2) returns home for a game next weekend with the undefeated, NFC West-leading Rams having avoided a crushing defeat.
They missed field goals. Their best offensive lineman allowed a sack—on a fourth and 1. They didn’t convert a third down, 0 for 10.
Wilson won for the 75th time as Seahawks quarterback, passing Matt Hasselbeck for most wins (regular season and playoffs) as a Seahawks quarterback.
Even when the Seahawks tied the game at 10 in the third quarter, it squandered more.
Wilson ran a read-option keeper for one of the fisrt times this season, 2015 style, for 10 yards. Then on fourth and 1 rookie Rashaad Penny ran 15 yards off left tackle on an inside-zone run. Seattle was at the Arizona 14 poised to take the lead. But on the next play right guard D.J. Fluker stepped quickly and far left on what was supposed to be a toss left outside to Penny. Wilson fell down while making the pitch, and the ball flopped at Penny’s feet. The rookie recovered the ball, but for a 9-yard loss. That ruined the 14-play drive. Sebastian Janikowski salvaged three points with his first field goal make in three tries Sunday, and the game was tied.
The Seahawks wholly earned their 10-7 deficit in an ugly first half that suggested both of these teams aren’t even in the same planet as the rampaging, undefeated Los Angeles Rams, the runaway leaders in the division one month into the season.
Seattle easily could have been leading 17-3 at the half.
But the 40-year-old Janikowksi missed two field goals to drop to 3 for 6 this season. All 10 of Arizona’s points in the half came after those misses.
Usually standout left tackle Duane Brown allowed Arizona’s Chandler Jones to sack Wilson on fourth and 1 at midfield in the final minute of the first half. Seattle then got lucky that the Cardinals’ Phil Dawson missed a 50-yard field goal as time expired.
The Seahawks also were fortunate J.J. Nelson dropped a pass from Rosen that should have been a long touchdown. That was after rookie cornerback Tre Flowers handed off what appeared to be zone coverage in the deep middle to free safety Earl Thomas. Nelson sprinted right past the six-time Pro Bowl veteran but dropped Rosen’s pass at the Seattle 5-yard line.
The Seahawks started sharply again. By running the ball on offense, again.
Mike Davis started as the lead back because Chris Carson was inactive with a hip injury seven days after his career highs of 32 carries and 102 yards against Dallas. Davis ran on the game’s first three plays, and four of the first five. Davis’ consecutive rushes outside for 7 yards preceded Wilson throwing for 5 yards outside to Will Dissly. The rookie tight end from the University of Washington had his right knee buckle painfully under him on the tackle to end that reception. He left the field on the back of a motorized cart with a team doctor and did not return.
Wilson then connected with Doug Baldwin in his first game back after missing two weeks with a sprained knee. That gain of 18 set up Davis’ 20-yard touchdown run around left end, with Wilson a lead blocker he didn’t need. Seattle led 7-0 with their second rushing touchdown by a running back in five quarters. That’s twice more than the Seahawks’ backs had all last season.
Davis, the starting back late last season after Carson broke his leg, had 60 yards rushing just 2 minutes into the second quarter. He had three carries for 3 yards for the season entering Sunday.
On the next scrimmage play after Davis’ touchdown, Flowers and strong safety Bradley McDougald came up hard in run support to meet Cardinals running back David Johnson off left tackle. Flowers forced a fumble McDougald recovered at the Arizona 25-yard line.
But then Brandon Marshall dropped his fourth pass in one game plus one quarter. And Janikowski had his first miss of the half, from 38 yards.
