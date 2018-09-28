Forget ‘questionable’ Doug Baldwin’s playing Sunday; Quinton Jefferson’s Seahawks role grows

The Seahawks are down another pass rusher and maybe two for their first test inside the NFC West this season.
The team declared on Friday that rookie Rasheem Green is out for Sunday’s game at Arizona because of an injured ankle. Fellow defensive end Dion Jordan is questionable with a hip injury.
Doug Baldwin is questionable, though coach Pete Carroll said the Pro Bowl wide receiver will play after missing the last two games with a sprained knee.
“Excited to tell you that Doug Baldwin’s going to play in this game. He had a great week. He looked terrific. He is as raring to go as anybody could (be). We are really excited to have him back out there. He’s a big part of our job. Means a lot to us,” Carroll said following Friday’s walk-through practice—that, yes, Earl Thomas participated in.
Baldwin’s said all week: “I’m ready to go.”
He returned to practice this week for the first time since before he got hurt Sept. 9 in the opener at Denver, and has been making all the cuts and moves the Seahawks expect.
Lead running back Chris Carson is questionable with a hip injury, though I’m sensing he will play (coach Pete Carroll was due to talk about the injury report later Friday following practice. Carson has been limited in practices this week after his career highs of 32 carries and 102 yards last weekend in the win over Dallas.
Whether Carson plays or not, expect rookie first-round draft choice Rashaad Penny to carry more of the rushing load Sunday against the Cardinals.
Left guard Ethan Pocic is doubtful to play Sunday because of an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Cowboys game. But Carroll had already said he was probably going to stay with J.R. Sweezy at left guard and D.J. Fluker at right guard against Arizona, after a successful debut of that physical guard pairing against Dallas.
Green’s absence and Jordan’s iffy status make Quinton Jefferson—and, thus, Cliff Avril—even more prominent for the Seahawks’ pass rush Sunday.
Yes, Avril.
Forced into retirement and local sports-talk radio this offseason by a serious neck injury, the Pro Bowl defensive end and sack man has been mentoring Jefferson regularly throughout the preseason through the start of this regular season.
It’s working.
Jefferson has started the first three games, and is likely to again Sunday at Arizona, while Jordan continues to get hurt. Jordan has played in just eight games the last four seasons. Meanwhile, Jefferson has made his first three NFL starts this month. And he’s impressed.
Last weekend in Seattle’s first win of the season, Jefferson was in the Cowboys’ backfield almost as much as Dak Prescott. Jefferson hit Dallas’ quarterback four times. He got through and past Cowboys starting right tackle La’el Collins repeatedly, providing Clark a unexpectedly effective bookend as edge pass rushers.
Now Jefferson wants more.
“We were all getting after the quarterback and getting QB hits. It was fun!” Jefferson said.
“It felt good to be back there. You just want to finish those plays. I’ve been looking through my film study to see how I can turn those hits into sacks.”
That’s where Avril can help. And is helping.
He was back meeting with Jefferson again Friday before practice, to fine tune his footwork and hand technique, to get the extra second or two of quickness past the blocker and to the quarterback to create those so-far elusive sacks.
Jefferson appreciates this opportunity. It’s his third life already in the NFL.
The Seahawks traded a fourth-round pick to New England to draft him in the fifth round in 2016 out of Maryland. He was a 23-year-old married father of three at the time. He and his wife Nadia had a 5-year old (Zoey) and 21-month-old twins, Charleigh and Quinn.
Jefferson was considered one of Pennsylvania’s top defensive-end recruits out of Woodland Hills High School in the Pittsburgh suburbs. Then he broke his jaw in a fight. That derailed his college-scholarship plans. He had to gray-shirt at the University of Maryland, delaying his entry by one football season. He spent that year humbled. How humbled? He worked at a Best Buy in suburban Pittsburgh while healing a broken jaw.
Multiple injuries limited him to just one game as a rookie. Then, after more injuries, the Seahawks waived him among their final cuts at the end of the 2017 preseason. The Rams claimed him off waivers, but he spent just nine days of September 2017 on Los Angeles’ roster before the Rams cut him without him appearing in their first game. Jefferson cleared waivers that time and signed onto the Rams’ practice squad.
The Seahawks signed him off that last Oct. 2, back onto their active roster. He appeared in six games last season in his second go-round with Seattle, and got his first career sack against Washington in November.
In the two years since the Seahawks drafted him, waived him, re-signed him and now are starting him, Jefferson and his wife have had a fourth child. That making his game checks of $37,059 from his $630,000 base salary especially appreciated.
He almost lost one of those game checks late last season.
Jefferson charged the stands to confront a male fan in Jacksonville late in the Seahawks’ loss to the Jaguars in December. He later said the man made a grotesque comment about his mother after he threw beer on Jefferson from near the tunnel leading from the field. Seahawks teammate Jarran Reed said he heard a racial slur directed at Jefferson from the stands during the incident that sparked a national uproar.
The league did not suspend Jefferson for the incident.
“You alwaysreflect. You always want to remember where you come from. Just always having that in the back of my mind keep me humble, keeps me on edge,” Jefferson said of his eventful first three seasons in the NFL. “It’s knowing I can’t relax, because I know where I came from. And I don’t want to go back there.”
