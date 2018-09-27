Earl Thomas fully practices. But now Seahawks have DEs Rasheem Green, Dion Jordan hurting

This time, Earl Thomas had his helmet with him on the practice field.
He practiced. Fully.
The Seahawks (1-2) listed the three-time All-Pro as full go in practice for the second time in five workouts on Thursday, three days before the NFC West test at Arizona (0-3). It was four days after Thomas said he wouldn’t practice if he didn’t feel like it.
Thomas missed practice Wednesday for what the team again termed “NIR” (not injury related).
Doug Baldwin practiced for the second consecutive day, again on a limited basis. He said “I’m ready to go,” and the Pro Bowl wide receiver remains on track to start Sunday against the Cardinals. He’s missed his first two games since 2012, his second season in the league, because of a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.
“I’m still a little frustrated, because I feel like I am still being held back a little bit,” Baldwin said. “But I understand why: precautionary reasons. But I’m chomping at the bit. I’m ready to go. This is what I do. So I’m excited to get back out there.”
K.J. Wright still hasn’t practiced since he had arthroscopic knee surgery late last month. Mychal Kendricks is poised to start again at weakside linebacker for Wright. The NFL informed the Seahawks this week Kendricks can play Sunday while the league reviews his appeal of a suspension for admitting to insider trading.
Two new injuries thinned Seattle defensive line and pass rush, at least for a day.
Ends Dion Jordan and rookie Rasheem Green missed practices with new hip and ankle injuries, respectively. That increases the prominence of Quinton Jefferson, who has played well opposite Frank Clark on Seattle’s defensive front in three starts to begin the season.
Jordan was supposed to be the starting end opposite Clark this season, replacing departed Pro Bowl ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril from 2017. But Jordan had offseason knee surgery, his third knee surgery in 14 months, then a stress fracture in his leg that kept him out all of August. Now this, a hip injury that has his status for the Arizona game in doubt.
Lead running back Chris Carson again missed some practice periods with a hip injury the team began reporting this week after his career day of 32 carries and 102 yards in last weekend’s win over Dallas.
The Seahawks added starting right guard D.J. Fluker to the Thursday’s report with a knee injury. He practiced on a limited basis and is expected to start again Sunday with his new guard partner, J.R. Sweezy, on the left side. Sweezy will start while Ethan Pocic remains out with an ankle injury, and Carroll said this week perhaps even after Pocic returns to health.
