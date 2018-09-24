More questions than answers on how Seahawks proceed with Earl Thomas’ anger

Earl Thomas says he is going to continue to preserve himself, for financial reasons. That seems likely to include skipping more practices while healthy, so he can stay healthy and marketable for a new contract.
Even if that new money is not coming to him until free agency in March.
So how do the Seahawks proceed from here with their angry, three-time All-Pro safety who just had two interceptions in their first win of the season?
There are far more questions than we are getting answers.
Sunday, after starring while playing every snap in the Seahawks’ 24-13 win over his home-state Dallas Cowboys, Thomas explained not practicing twice last week this way: “I need to make sure my body is 100. And I’m invested in myself. If they was invested in me, I would be out there practicing. ...If I feel like anything— don’t give a damn if it’s small, I got a headache—I’m not practicing. ...I’m going to do what I want to do.”
Monday, Carroll was asked if such an outlook is healthy for the Seahawks (1-2) as a team. Is it OK to allow Thomas to practice whenever he feels like it, or not, then play on Sundays like he will again this coming one at Arizona (0-3)?
“I don’t know. He played a really healthy football game,” Carroll said.
“We are working through it. There’s concerns. He has concerns about the business side of things, and very well noted. And I understand. I get it. And we are working through stuff. He is doing a nice job representing on the field, trying to do the best he can.”
Does “working through it” mean an extension for Thomas is still possibly, after all his statements about being disrespected and wanting a new deal or trade or else?
“Everything’s possible, yeah. We can do whatever we can do,” Carroll said. “There’s a lot of guys that are also involved. This is not just one person’s concern. We have a lot of things going on. It’s a team and there’s a lot of guys on this squad. And there’s a lot of guys who have contracts that are under consideration, which we’re always working on, on a very long-range plan. Things fit accordingly. And I think John (Schneider, the general manager) has done a fantastic job of orchestrating it and we’re continuing to work at it. We’re on it.
“I totally understand when a guy is at the end of their contract and they want to get another contract. We’ve been through that for years, so it’s nothing new. It’s legit. It’s legitimate. Guys are concerned about their future. I get it. And we respect the heck out of that. There’s a lot of business that goes beyond just one person’s business and there’s a lot of things taking place and there’s a lot of things going on. It’s all under consideration as we work forward.
“We’re trying to do really good stuff by our guys. We always have, and we will continue to try to do that whenever we can.”
Earlier Monday, Carroll said on his weekly day-after-game radio show on Seattle’s KIRO AM there are “consequences” within the team for doing what Thomas did last week, simply not practicing.
The coach went Michael Dickson Monday afternoon when asked if he would specify what those “consequences” are or may be be for Thomas.
He punted.
“No,” Carroll said, “I don’t need to.”
This—special treatment for stars that do their own, star thing—is not new ground for Carroll with his Seahawks.
Running back Marshawn Lynch left the team for weeks in the middle of the 2015 season to rehabilitate from injury and train with friends in his native Bay Area, away from the team’s medical and training staffs. Upon his return from his self-paced return, he practiced all week as the No.-1 running back and the Seahawks coaches put him in the game plan as that for a playoff match at Minnesota. Then, as coaches and his teammates were boarding the bus at Seahawks headquarters for SeaTac Airport and the trip to Minneapolis, Lynch told the team he wasn’t going.
Yes, he declared himself out for a playoff game. Lynch stayed home while his teammates beat the Vikings in a minus-20-degree wind chill, the third-coldest game in NFL history.
The next week, Lynch started the divisional playoff game at Carolina as if nothing had happened. He was the target for Russell Wilson’s first pass on Seattle’s first series of what quickly became a 24-0 deficit in that season-ending defeat.
Two seasons ago All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman was screaming at his Seahawks’ then-defensive and offensive coordinators, Kris Richard and Darrell Bevell, on the sidelines during two different games. Sherman didn’t like the coaches’ play calls. Sherman confronted and berated Richard during a game against Atlanta and Bevell during one against the Rams in full view of the entire team, 68,000 fans at CenturyLink Field, millions watching on television.
The only games he ever missed for Carroll’s Seahawks were his last seven ones, after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in November. Now he’s playing for San Francisco. The Seahawks cut him this offseason rather than pay him $11 million, so maybe the consequences for Sherman were something of a delayed reaction by a year and a half.
“There is consequences, like I said,” Carroll said Monday, referring to Thomas’ situation. “You can serve that any way you want to.”
So does Carroll care if Thomas practices, as long as he maintains his All-Pro level of play?
“Yeah, practice is really important,” the coach said. “Yeah.”
So what’s next?
Though he remains ticked about doing so, Thomas is playing out the final year of a $40-million contract with Seattle. For months he’s wanted an extension at the top of the league’s market for safeties—something like the $13 million per year and $40 million guaranteed Kansas City gave Thomas’ 2010 NFL draft classmate Eric Berry last year.
The Seahawks have stayed firm in not wanting to pay Thomas that extension that would take him past his 33rd or 34th birthdays.
Skipping two practices this past week was Thomas’ reminder he is angry, and that he feels the Seahawks have, in his word, disrespected him by not given him the rich contract extension, nor the trade, he’s been demanding for months through his holdout that ended this month days before the opener.
Last week showed he’s trying to be disruptive enough to force the Seahawks to trade him before the dealing deadline in 4 1/2 weeks. But no other team has yet shown the willingness to offer a package attractive enough to entice the Seahawks to deal Thomas: a first-round draft choice, another top-round pick and perhaps a veteran player.
Not even the Cowboys, whom Thomas famously told Christmas Eve after a Seahawks game in Texas to “come get me when Seattle kicks me to the curb.”
Asked Monday if there is a timetable the Seahawks want to decide whether they will trade Thomas, Carroll said: “No specific timetable.”
When asked about the challenge of keeping Thomas’ business separate from the success and well-being of the team, Carroll said: “I’m doing it. It’s being done.
“He looked awesome (Sunday), and he played great (Sunday).
“You guys were all wanting to get at this. I’m not going to talk about it very much because we’re working on stuff on the inside and I’m working with a guy we’ve been working with for a lot of years and I care a lot about Earl and I want to do him right and want to do our players right and our team right. That’s what we’re doing. Under the considerations in the circumstances, one guy is in a position he feels that’s different than other guys.
“We’re dealing with it in a very direct fashion.”
EXTRA POINTS
Carroll said he thinks center Justin Britt will be able to play Sunday at Arizona. Britt missed the win over the Cowboys with a bruised shoulder. Joey Hunt played for him. ... Carroll said he doesn’t yet know if receiver Doug Baldwin (sprained knee), linebacker K.J. Wright (knee surgery in August) will return this week from multiple weeks out. Sounds like Wright in particular is still going to be a while in recovering. ... The NFL has yet to inform the Seahawks if it will rule this week on the appeal linebacker Mychal Kendricks has in to the league of its suspension of him for insider trading. Kendricks has started the last two games at weakside linebacker for Wright. He can keep playing at least until a decision on his appeal.
