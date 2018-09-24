Peter McLoughlin out, Tacoma native Chuck Arnold in as Seahawks president

Peter McLoughlin is out as Seahawks president and chief executive after eight years with the team.
That included him raising the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium and field following Super Bowl 48 four years ago.
Bert Kolde, vice chairman of the Seahawks and Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, team owner Paul Allen’s company that runs the NFL team, said at a press conference Monday at team headquarters the franchise made the move now because McLoughlin’s contract just expired.
McLoughlin has been Allen’s representative for the Seahawks at league meetings.
Chuck Arnold, a Tacoma native and graduate of Curtis High School, is the new Seahawks president. He began his career with the team as an intern 25 years ago. He is getting promoted from Seahawks chief operating officer.
“I don’t know if I could even imagine being an intern,” Arnold said, “and now I’m here.
“I can remember skipping church to watch Seahawks games growing up.”
Chris McGowan is the new CEO of Vulcan Sports and Entertainment. McGowan is the president and CEO for the Portland Trail Blazers, the NBA team Allen also owns.
McLoughlin issued a goodbye statement on his Twitter account late Monday afternoon.
I took the opportunity to ask Kolde, in a rare availability with Allen’s vice chairman at the top of the Seahawks’ leadership structure, what the franchise’s long-term plan is beyond coach Pete Carroll’s and general manager John Schneider’s contracts ended following the 2019 season.
“Don’t have anything to talk about the bigger picture going forward,” Kolde said. “Not now. We are just moving forward, and people are in place with multiyear contracts.
“We are moving forward.”
