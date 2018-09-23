Earl Thomas active, Doug Baldwin, K.J. Wright, Ethan Pocic inactive for Seahawks vs Dallas

Seahawks’ star watch entering the home opener: Earl Thomas was active. Doug Baldwin and K.J. Wright were out again.
Ethan Pocic was the third Seattle starter inactive for Sunday’s game against Dallas. The starting left guard spent this past week in a walking boot with an ankle injury that may keep him out next week at Arizona, too.
Thomas was active and in pregame warmups Sunday after he missed two practices in the preparation for the Cowboys game. Coach Pete Carroll refused to specify why the three-time All-Pro safety wasn’t practicing, saying only on Friday it was a “personal” matter.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Sunday morning the Seahawks were considering a “significant fine” for Thomas not practicing.
Thomas held out all offseason and preseason into September. He is ratcheting up his anger that the Seahawks haven’t re-signed him to a rich extension beyond his contract that ends after this season, or haven’t traded him.
Justin Britt was active, poised to start again at center despite the bruised shoulder he got Monday night in the loss at Chicago. Britt didn’t practice this past week.
Baldwin ran more intensively late this week, an indication he’s getting closer to returning from the partially torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee. He hasn’t played since the second quarter of the opening game Sept. 9, a loss at Denver.
Wright is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery late last month. Carroll said Friday Wright’s recovery has slowed. Mychal Kendricks was set to start his second consecutive game for Wright at weakside linebacker. Kendricks was active Sunday after the team had listed him as questionable to play. He got a foot injury in practice this past week.
Pocic’s injury meant J.R. Sweezy moved from right guard to left guard. D.J. Fluker, a free-agent run blocker, returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the first two games to make his Seattle debut at right guard.
C.J. Prosise was a healthy inactive, further underlining the third-down running back’s fall from favor.
The rest of the Seahawks’ inactive players Sunday: safety Delano Hill, guard Jordan Simmons and rookie defensive tackle Poona Ford.
Comments