Who needs practice? Earl Thomas’ 2 INTs, Chris Carson’s running lead Seahawks 24-13 over Dallas

Of course Earl Thomas skips practices, faces a team fine, stays angry—and balls out on game day.
Of course he did.
Thomas had two interceptions against his home-state team he famously asked in December to “come get me when Seattle kicks me to the curb.” His latter one, off a deflection by fellow All-Pro teammate Bobby Wagner, ended Dallas’ last attempt at rallying in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ first win this season, a 24-13 reviver over the Cowboys in the home opener at sunny-again CenturyLink Field.
After weeks of mysteriously refusing to call running plays, the Seahawks finally did what they’ve been saying since January they would do in 2018: return to the run. Chris Carson’s 102 yards on 32 carries, both career highs were 18 more rushes than he had in the first two games combined. That led the offense for Seattle (1-2).
All that running allowed the Seahawks to control the game, and keep the Cowboys’ pass rush from swarming quarterback Russell Wilson, as it did early in the game. Wilson, who was sacked an NFL-high 12 times through two games, was sacked twice.
Again without his injured top target Doug Baldwin, Wilson completed 16 of 26 passes for 192 yards, with touchdown throws to Jaron Brown and Tyler Lockett.
Thomas not only started like nothing happened following two days of blowing off practices and the Seahawks reportedly considering a “significant fine” for him, he excelled right away.
The six-time Pro Bowl safety who wants a new contract or a trade intercepted his second pass in three games since he ended his holdout this month. Sunday, he pinned against his shin a pass from Dallas’ Dak Prescott that teammate Tre Flowers deflected. Thomas kept the ball at his shoe tops for his 27th career interception. That was 10th among active NFL players.
One play in the third quarter showed Thomas knows playing all out in these games will maximize his money, at least next spring in free agency if not before then. Thomas ran from the center of field to the right boundary, past Wagner, to keep a catch and run by Dallas’ Tavon Austin for no gain. Say what you (I) will about disrupting practices being ticked off and disrespected, but Thomas was the absolute opposite of dogging it on the field Sunday.
Midway through the fourth quarter, with Seattle ahead by 18 points, Bradley McDougald continued his sterling start to this season as Kam Chancellor’s replacement at strong safety by forcing a fumble by Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott from behind. Nickel back Justin Coleman recovered.
On the sideline after the play, Thomas was clapping, hugging and high-fiving Seahawks teammates and coaches. A few minutes later, rookie Shaquem Griffin leveled Tavon Austin with a bolting tackle to end a Dallas punt return. Thomas was one of the first Seahawks off the sideline to mob Griffin in celebration.
Carson’s 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, on his 23rd carry, made it 24-6. It was the second scoring rush by a Seahawks running back over two seasons. Converted wide receiver J.D. McKissic had the only one last season, in October. He’s now on injured reserve.
One of Brandon Marshall’s three drops in the first half kept Seattle from taking advantage of Thomas’ interception. It punted on that subsequent drive, as the game stayed scoreless into the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ makeshift defense dominated Prescott and the Cowboys offense—while missing Pro Bowl outside linebacker K.J. Wright again and still adjusting to like without Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. Dallas was 3 for 12 trying to covert third downs, Prescott had been sacked three times and had a passer rating of 28.9. And Frank Clark was manhandling any Cowboy trying to block him on third downs.
Running the ball consistently for the first time this season—finally, after promising it for months—the Seahawks took their largest leads of the season so far, 14-3 then 17-3, late in the second quarter. They did that by exploiting a Cowboys injury, then their lack of discipline.
While Dallas starting safety Jeff Heath was in his locker room getting X-rays on his ankle, Wilson targeted Heath’s replacement. Second-stringer Kavon Frazier took a poor route, too flat trying to outside in deep coverage on Tyler Lockett down the right sideline. Lockett easily raced behind Frazier, caught Wilson’s third-down pass and high-stepped as if on Broadway the final 20 yards of the 52-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes left in the second quarter.
Think that play didn’t make the Cowboys want Thomas even more?
This play made Dallas even sicker: The Seahawks were stopped at the Dallas 44-yard line with 6 seconds left in the half and no time outs. As the coaching staff was contemplating a 62-yard field-goal try by Sebastian Janikowski, Cowboys’ defensive lineman Randy Gregory stupidly shoved Seahawks center Joey Hunt in the helmet during the dead-ball period between plays. That 15-yard foul made Janikowski’s attempt an easy 47 yards instead, and gifted Seattle three more points for a 17-3 lead at halftime.
Carson’s 14 carries, seven in each of the first two quarters, were one more than he had through two games entering Sunday. He gained 50 yards in the half.
After Marshall had those three passes go off his hands on three third downs early, Wilson threw to Lockett and Nick Vannett to convert consecutive third downs early in the second quarter. With Marshall out of the game, Wilson converted on third down for the third straight time on the drive, on a swing pass outside to Carson for 19 yards.
Going quickly for the next play, Wilson threw a dart to Brown running down the right hash marks into the end zone. The 16-yard touchdown gave Seattle a 7-0 lead.
The Seahawks got lucky to stay ahead on Dallas’ next possession. Thomas started to blitz Prescott on third and 2 from the Seattle 31, then he ran back following Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on his pass route outside. Thomas then let Elliott go, and no one picked him up as he caught Prescott’s pass and ran free to the end zone for an apparent touchdown. But Elliott stepped out of bounds before his catch, making him ineligible to be the first player to touch the forward pass. That foul negated the touchdown.
Dallas settled for a 50-yard field goal instead, and the Seahawks stayed ahead 7-3. ‘
Thomas, new fill-in outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks (who chased Elliott later in the play) and Carroll talked after that field goal in front of the Seahawks’ bench about that blown coverage.
