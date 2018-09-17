TNT’s Gregg Bell from Soldier Field on what to look for from Seahawks at Chicago

Five Seahawks starters out injured for tonight’s game at Chicago

By Gregg Bell

September 17, 2018 04:07 PM

CHICAGO

The Seahawks’ Sears Tower-tall task of avoiding the dreaded 0-2 start began with five starters out injured.

Starting rookie cornerback Tre Flowers, whom the team had listed as doubtful, was out for Monday night’s game at Chicago. He joined All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, Pro Bowl outside linebacker K.J. Wright, Pro Bowl wide receiver Doug Baldwin and right guard D.J. Fluker as starters out.

And it was only week two. Fourteen games remain in a regular season that has already been a trying slog for Seattle.

Usually, teams in September have to put multiple healthy players among the seven inactive players from the 53-man roster. Deep reserve guard Jordan Simmons was the only healthy player on the Seahawks’ inactive list Monday.



