Seahawks’ Russell Wilson responds to SI story: “I’ve laid it on the line...I ignore the noise”

Russell Wilson had two, clear answers to another national article stating a locker-room group opposing him and angry that he was receiving prefential treatment broke up the champion Seahawks.
“I’ve laid it on the line, every play,” Wilson said.
He left unsaid but implied: That includes two seasons ago, when he played through a high-ankle sprain and sprained knee that doctors told him should keep him out four weeks. And it includes the fact he hasn’t missed a game in his seven seasons as the Seahawks’ starter, which he became in game one of his rookie season of 2012 as a third-round draft choice doubted because he wasn’t tall enough.
Beyond that, the only quarterback to start two Super Bowls in his first three years in the NFL wants all to know, again: “I ignore the noise.”
“For me, I’ve always been focused on helping this team win, in whatever form and fashion,” Seattle’s franchise quarterback said Friday, one week after Sports Illustrated published an article saying unnamed former and some unnamed current players assert an anti-Wilson split in the locker room broke up the Seahawks’ core over the last year.
“From the moment I got here—I remember, May 11, 2012, that’s been my sole focus, is to do everything I can to make this football a winning, championship-caliber football team every year. Ultimately, I try to do everything I can to lay it on the line on every play. One thing I can always say about my play so far in my career, I’ve laid it on the line every play.
“That’s the only thing that I can do, is to just to continue to lead a group of men, in a sense that, hey, we are going to try to be the best in the world every time we step on the field in how we prepare and how we practice.
“All the other stuff, like I’ve always said, I just ignore the noise. I focus on the things that I know, the things I know helps prepare this football team to help to try to win as many games as possible.
“Everything else, I don’t really worry about too much.”
Wilson is coming off a 27-24 loss at Denver in the season opener in which he completed 19 of 33 passes for 298 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions (the second a desperation heave on the game’s final play). The Broncos sacked six times last weekend. Wilson took responsibility for three of those, for trying to extend plays that weren’t there by scrambling into more pressure.
That performance by the four-time Pro Bowl QB and Super Bowl champion for Seattle in the 2013 season came two days after SI published its article with the title The Dynasty that Never Was: Inside the Dismantling of the Seattle Seahawks. The story focused on him, and on teammates that have allegedly been against him.
Coach Pete Carroll, accused in the article of preferential treatment of Wilson, said last week an anti-Wilson divide did not break up the champion Seahawks.
