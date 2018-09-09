Seahawks gameday at Denver: Earl Thomas’ return, Shaquem Griffin’s “dream debut,” Ifedi’s task

The first Seahawks game day of the 2018 season dawned sunny here in the Rocky Mountains. It will be about 86 degrees at kickoff for Seattle’s opener against the Denver Broncos.
The Seahawks activated Earl Thomas onto the roster Saturday in time for him to play. They also lost Dontae Johnson, who was going to start Sunday at right cornerback, to injured reserve for at least the first eight games of the season and made two other roster moves.
SEAHAWKS AT DENVER BRONCOS
1:25 p.m., Mile High Stadium, Denver
TV: Ch. 13. Radio: 710-AM,97.3-FM.
Line: Broncos by 3.
TV: Ch. 13 Radio: 710-AM, 97.3-FM
The series: Broncos lead this series between former AFC West rivals 34-19. That’s the most times Seattle has faced an opponent. The Seahawks’ last win at Denver was on Dec. 3, 2006, 23-20. Shaun Alexander rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown while Seattle’s defense intercepted Jay Cutler twice and sacked him three times in that Seahawks win.
SEATTLE’S KEYS TO VICTORY
Mind your edges: Here comes All-Pro and 2015 Super Bowl MVP Von Miller off one edge and rookie fifth-overall draft choice Bradley Chubb off the other, coming after Russell Wilson. Seahawks right tackle Germain Ifedi and left tackle Duane Brown are on the spot. But look for new offensive coordinator to get creative in helping his tackles, perhaps throwing more out of two-tight end formations because Seattle now has two tight ends who actually block, Nick Vannett and rookie Will Dissly. If Schottenheimer’s pass-pro plan works, the Seahawks will win his Seattle debut.
Do as promised: Coach Pete Carroll has promised since three days after the 2017 season ended with the Seahawks out of the playoffs for the first time in six years that he is going to get the offense back to being based on the run. That’s why he hired Schottenheimer to replace Darrell Bevell as the play caller and Mike Solari to replace Tom Cable as line coach. Chris Carson is back from a broken leg from October to be the lead back. Rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny makes his NFL debut coming back from a broken finger last month. If those guys can be more effective than the Seahawks’ NFL-worst running backs were last season, Miller and Chubb won’t be able to focus solely on pressuring Wilson. And Seattle’s pass protection will get that much better..
Unleash Earl Thomas: He’s ticked. He’s disrespected. He’s four days separated from ending a fruitless holdout. The All-Pro safety plays for the first time since New Year’s Eve. The Seahawks are about to see how professional and focused Thomas can remain on the field while being so distracted and angry off it.
The pick: Broncos, 20-16. The biggest key is blocking Miller at least a fair amount of the time Wilson is trying to throw. Ifedi improved in reducing penalties and in run blocking during the preseason. The Seahawks are awaiting his improvement in pass protection. That will be decisive here.
PRIME NUMBERS
SEATTLE
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
29 Earl Thomas FS 5-10 202 ninth
He’s back, playing for the first time in nine months after just three practices. Will his anger and feeling disrespected affect his All-Pro play?
49 Shaquem Griffin LB 6-2 227 rookie
The extraordinary rookie starts his first NFL game in a pro debut like no other. Biggest challenge: Staying disciplined in run fits inside, backside.
65 Germain Ifedi RT 6-5 325 third
Primary job: Stop an All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP pass rusher, Von Miller. History suggests this may not go well for Seattle.
DENVER
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
58 Von Miller LB 6-3 246 eighth
He’s going to be flying at Ifedi off the edge, looping inside tackles at guards. Seattle must get run going to slow him down.
4 Case Keenum QB 6-1 210 sixth
New quarterback era begins in Denver, where the Broncos haven’t had one stick and win since Peyton Manning. Seahawks would mind putting the game in his hands.
37 Royce Freeman TE 5-11 229 rookie
Broncos second-year coach Vance Joseph vows to get his team back to the run, too. He gave the lead job to the rookie from Oregon. The Seahawks looked long and hard at him this spring about possibly drafting the big, fast, rugged runner and blocker.
gregg.bell@thenewstribune.com; @gbellseattle
Comments