Seahawks put J.D. McKissic on injured reserve with thought of a return, claim LB off waivers

J.D. McKissic is now on injured reserve.
But unlike Byron Maxwell, Austin Davis, Jamarco Jones and Erik Walden, McKissic can come back to play this season.
The Seahawks announced before their first practice of the regular season on Monday they had put the versatile running back and kick returner on IR two weeks after McKissic sustained a broken bone in his foot.
Because McKissic was on the first 53-man active roster to begin the season, announced Saturday, and then went IR he is eligible to return after eight games. He can begin practicing after six weeks of the regular season. After those six weeks, into mid-October, the Seahawks will have a three-week window to decide whether they want to return McKissic off IR.
Per recently amended league rules, each team can return two players off IR went on the list during the regular season. Such players can return to practice after six weeks of the regular season.
A couple years ago the NFL changed its IR rules; teams no longer have to designate a player to return off IR at the time he goes on the list.
McKissic, a former wide receiver the Seahawks claimed off waivers from Atlanta in 2016, has been a pass-catching back and kick returner who has been valuable insurance for injured C.J. Prosise and Tyler Lockett the last two seasons. Prosise and Lockett are healthy now to begin the season Sunday at Denver.
To fill McKissic’s place on the active roster, Seattle claimed linebacker Jermaine Grace off waivers from Cleveland. Grace, 6 feet tall and 223 pounds, played 11 games last season for Indianapolis and Atlanta as an undrafted rookie from Miami. The Browns waived him on Sunday.
Grace becomes the third addition to the 53-man roster since Seattle settled on its first one of the regular season Saturday.
Because Maxwell, Davis, Jones and Walden went on injured reserve then as part of the Seahawks getting their 90-man preseason roster down to 53 by the league’s deadline, they can’t return off IR to Seattle during this season.
Sunday, the Seahawks claimed cornerback Simeon Thomas and guard Jordan Simmons off waivers. Thomas was wearing new jersey number 34 in practice on Monday. Simmons was wearing number 66.
