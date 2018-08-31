Two injured veterans left off Seahawks’ 53-man, one stays on in TNT’s latest roster projection

“I’m excited about getting toour 53,” Pete Carroll said at the end of his ninth preseason as Seattle’s coach. “We really like the guys that wehave and the guys that can play for us in spots. We’ve got roles for guys to take over. We’ve got a real clear thought about whatwe’re doing with a lot of stuff.
“It’sreally exciting that we’re to that point now—and we have not been able to showyou, we have not been able to put it out in front—but we know what we’re doingwith this and we’re excited about this. And we’re looking forward to getting itall pared down.
“And away we go.”
They still need to determine their starter at right cornerback, too. That decision has veteran Byron Maxwell’s roster spot in serious jeopardy. Maxwell didn’t play in any of the four preseason games because of a hip-flexor injury.
When Carroll was asked about cornerback opposite starter Shaquill Griffin late Thursday night following the preseason finale against Oakland, the coach said: “Both Dontae (Johnson) and Tre (Flowers, the rookie draft choice) have played really good on the other side.”
A minute later Carroll said: “Without Maxy having a spot to compete for it, he’s been hurt all camp, Dontae did really well. “
Here are my projections of the 53-man roster, due to be set by the league deadline of 1 p.m. Saturday
QUARTERBACK (2)
Russell Wilson, Brett Hundley
Waive to practice squad: Rookie Alex McGough
The Seahawks traded a sixth-round draft choice to Green Bay this week to get Hundley, who went 3-6 starting last season after Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers got hurt. He’ll replace Seattle’s backup last season, Austin Davis, whom the team will cut. The Seahawks can be confident McGough, the seventh-round pick who has improved from being overwhelmed early this month by the playbook and calls, will clear waivers. That’s the way they can keep all three of their quarterbacks, with Hundley at least having starting experience in the NFL.
RUNNING BACK (6)
Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, C.J. Prosise, J.D. McKissic, Mike Davis, Tre Madden
Cut: Gerald Holmes, Justin Stockton, Daniel Marx
I’ve changed my mind on Davis, and still think new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s power-run offense and I-formation plays demand a fullback. So Madden makes it, too. Despite all his injuries, the Seahawks have a section of the playbook devoted to Prosise’s unique skills. If they think McKissic’s broken foot bone will indeed heal in the next three to five weeks, he will be on the roster. He’s too valuable as a special-teams player, receiver and runner—plus as insurance for Prosise getting hurt yet again. If they feel McKissic may be out into October, he could begin the season on injured reserve with the option to return after eight weeks. That would allow Davis onto the roster without keeping an extra back.
Carroll said this after Davis, the starter late last year when Carson was hurt, finished the preseason with a team-leading 104 yards rushing: “I just think Mike Davis is good. He’s a good player. He plays with great intensity. He has good suddenness, always. He comes through. He’s tough. Helps us on special teams. He’s a nice football player. We all think a lot of him.”
WIDE RECEIVER (6)
Doug Baldwin, Brandon Marshall, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, David Moore, Marcus Johnson
Cut: Amara Darboh, Malik Turner, Caleb Scott, Marvin Bracey
Waive to practice squad: Damore’ea Stringfellow, Keenan Reynolds, Cyril Grayson
Marshall, 34, back from two surgeries, proved weeks ago he’s not only making the team but may start in the opener. He and Wilson spent much of August working extra on side fields and behind huddles on back-shoulder throws near the goal line. Baldwin has been running on the side during practices coming back from a left-knee injury that’s had him out all month, and says he’ll play in the opener but at 80 to 85 percent of full health.
Moore and Brown were studs this preseason.
Darboh, the third-round pick last year from Michigan, has missed the last four weeks and all four preseason games with a hip-flexor and now clavicle injuries he got making a catch early in training camp, falling down and getting landed on. He knew he had to get on the field practicing and probably playing this week to have a chance to make the team in a crowded receiving corps.
“The injury is definitely making it tough, not being out there to show what I can do,” he told me last week. “But, do what I can do. Control the controllable. So there’s nothing I can do but just keep getting treatment, and then stay in shape and just whenever I am cleared to go hit it and start competing.”
Johnson takes cut Tanner McEvoy’s role as do-it-all special-teams player. Plus, the Seahawks keep him to have something to show for on the roster from the trade of Michael Bennett to Philadelphia this offseason. He beats out Reynolds for the last spot. Barely.
The big Stringfellow, a one-time University of Washington target who transferred to Mississippi, and Reynolds could be practice-squad bound.
Reynolds, the former star quarterback at Navy, has been on Baltimore’s and Washington’s practice squads parts of the last two seasons. But without accruing NFL service years by not being on an active roster for more than six games Reynolds remains eligible for a third year on a practice squad. The Seahawks have liked what they’ve seen from him.
Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jaron Brown (18) stretches for a touchdown in the first quarter of Thursday’s final preseason game for the Seahawks against Oakland. Though the play was called back after a holding penalty on tackle Isaiah Battle, Brown had already done plenty this preseason to win a spot on the 53-man roster for the regular season the Seahawks must set by Saturday at 1 p.m.
TIGHT END (2)
Nick Vannett, Will Dissly
Cut: Kyle Carter, Clayton Wilson
Physically-unable-to-perform list: Ed Dickson
Waive to practice squad: Tyrone Swoopes
Admittedly light in numbers here, at least for now. That’s because Dickson didn’t practice at all this preseason because of what Carroll has described as quadriceps and groin injuries. Because he began training camp on the non-football injury list he is an option to begin the regular season on the PUP list; that would mean he’ll miss the first six weeks if the Seahawks feel the free agent signed from Carolina to replace Jimmy Graham won’t be back until mid-October. He also could go onto injured reserve. Dissly was a star of the preseason, especially blocking. They like Swoopes, the former University of Texas quarterback, and would like him to be one of the 10 guys on the practice squad again.
Sweezy didn’t play in the preseason and has practiced just a couple days since getting a high-ankle sprain the day after the one-time Super Bowl starter with Seattle re-signed from Tampa Bay. The Seahawks could bring the vested veteran back after week one and not have to guarantee his entire $800,000 salary for this season; that way, they could pay him by the week at $47,058 per week instead to be the backup right and left guard.
But Carroll said this about Sweezy late Thursday after he didn’t play against the Raiders: “Just not enough practice time to put him in. He’s ready to go next week and he’s ready to play.”
Sure sounds like he’s on the team as a swing guard the Seahawks have recently been trying on the left side; Sweezy has played his entire career up to now as a right guard. He beats out Roos, the 2017 undrafted free agent.
Rookie Jones had surgery two weeks ago for a severe high-ankle sprain and was in a walking boot propped on a push, knee cart at Thursday’s game. The fifth-round pick had been getting starting reps at right tackle before he got hurt. Hunt makes the team again as the backup center, whom Carroll praised for also playing guard and right tackle against Oakland Thursday. Odhiambo makes it again because he can play both guard and tackle.
DEFENSIVE LINE (9)
Frank Clark, Branden Jackson, Rasheem Green, Tom Johnson, Jarran Reed, Nazair Jones, Shamar Stephen, Quinton Jefferson, Poona Ford
Cut: Joey Ivie, Ricky Ali’ifua
PUP list: Dion Jordan
Pass rushing and quality defensive-line depth remain the team’s biggest issues, which is why I project keeping a ninth lineman. Ford is short, 5 feet 11, but is very quick and aggressive for 310 pounds. If the Seahawks think the undrafted rookie from the University of Texas would clear waivers he could be on the practice squad. Jordan hasn’t practiced all preseason because of a stress fracture in his leg. He was going to be the starting defensive end opposite Clark, who sat out last week with a hyperextended elbow. Look for the Seahawks to make a transaction or three to add to this position group before the opening game Sept. 9.
LINEBACKER (7)
Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Shaquem Griffin, Barkevious Mingo, Jacob Martin, Austin Calitro, Erik Walden
Cut: Josh Forrest
Waive to practice squad: Emmanuel Beal, Jake Pugh
Waived/injured: D.J. Alexander
Walden, a double-digit sack man two years ago for Indianapolis, had two sacks late against reserves in Minnesota in his first game since signing 10 days ago. Then he got hurt and didn’t practice or play last week. That could cost the 33-year-old edge rusher a job, though I sense he still makes it because, well, Seattle remains in desperate need of edge rushers. They list Martin as a linebacker, but the Seahawks have been using the speedy rookie sixth-round pick as a rush end this preseason, and a good one. Calitro, a second-year free agent, looks like the best backup Wagner has had at middle linebacker since Wagner came into the league six years ago. Pugh got the highest signing bonus of any Seahawks undrafted rookie free agent. They’d like to keep him.
Johnson, the 26-year-old who started 16 games last season for San Francisco, beats out the 30-year-old Maxwell to be the place-holder starter until the rookie Flowers, the future at right cornerback, proves he’s ready to start. That could be soon. Maxwell may return after week one so Seattle doesn’t have to guarantee his $950,000 salary. He has been out all month with a hip-flexor injury. Thorpe hasn’t been on the field, either, and youthful imports for special teams cost him his place. One is Boykins, who surprised as an undrafted rookie, even getting some snaps in practice with the starters this month. The Seahawks have led the NFL in keeping undrafted rookies in recent years.
SAFETY (4)
Bradley McDougald, Tedric Thompson, Maurice Alexander, Delano Hill
Waived/injured: T.J. Mutcherson
Waive to practice squad: Lorenzo Jerome, Mike Tyson
Reserve, did-not-report list: Earl Thomas
Alexander, a former Rams starting strong safety, doubled his roster chances by moving to weakside linebacker to backup Shaquem Griffin for now. Hill hasn’t seized the starting strong-safety job and could get cut. I’m still sensing the Seahawks would prefer their until-Thomas-shows-up pairing to be Alexander at strong safety and McDougald at free safety. That would give them interchangeable veterans with starting experience in the NFL who can switch between positions by the down.
