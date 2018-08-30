Seahawks fall to Raiders in final preseason game 30-19

Seahawks running back Mike Davis (27) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks tight end Kyle Carter (48) dives for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch smiles before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Players celebrate a touchdown catch by Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner (8) in the third quarter. The play was ultimately ruled an incomplete pass. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore reaches, but can’t pull in a catch in the first quarter as Raiders corner back Antonio Hamilton defends. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) catch a touchdown pass as he runs past Seahawks corner back Mike Tyson in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Mike Tyson tackles Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough (5) throws a pass in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Austin Calitro (58), Seahawks corner back Trovon Reed (34), and Seahawks corner back Mike Tyson (24) celebrate a tackle by Calitro in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) draws a pass interference penalty in the end zone from Raiders corner back Shareece Wright (35) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin tackles Raiders tight end Marcus Baugh in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Keenan Reynolds is pushed out of bounds by Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (45) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin and Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin chat during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski takes the field during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise (22) is tackled during a run in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Fans take photos during the opening introductions. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Dontae Johnson (39) and Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) tackle Raiders wide receiver Saeed Blacknall (80) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Head coach Pete Carroll greets Seahawks wide receiver Jaron Brown (18) during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) spins by Seahawks safety Delano Hill (42) during a touchdown catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) stiff arms Seahawks corner back Mike Tyson (24) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough (5) throws a pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Raiders’ general manager Reggie McKenzie fist pumps as he comes out of the tunnel before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Jeremy Boykins and Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin laugh as they work on drills during warm ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
From left: Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers, Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin, and Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin share a laugh during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin smiles and poses for photos with kids with the NubAbility Athletics Foundation after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson chats with Seahawks general manager John Schneider before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman Joey Hunt (53) prepares to snap the ball. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch jokes with players before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers (37) and Seahawks defensive lineman Jacob Martin (59) combine to tackle Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks out of the tunnel before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Dontae Johnson (39) tackles Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
A CenturyLink Field employee is swarmed by players celebrating a touchdown catch by Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner in the third quarter. The play was ultimately ruled an incomplete pass. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin runs out of the tunnel before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin speaks with former offensive line coach Tom Cable. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks running back Mike Davis (27) takes a nap during a touchdown celebration in the second season. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Raiders running back Chris Warren III (34) is tackled by Seahawks safety Maurice Alexander (35) and Seahawks defensive lineman Poona Ford (97) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Austin Calitro (58), Seahawks safety Lorenzo Jerome (40), and Seahawks corner back Mike Tyson (24) celebrate a tackle in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Raiders’ offensive line coach Tom Cable signs autographs before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jacob Martin (59) hits Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (18) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Raiders wide receiver Saeed Blacknall (80) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers (37) defends a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks running back Gerald Holmes (34) rushes in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) punts in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
The line judge watches as Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner (8) steps out of bounds during an incomplete catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Jaron Brown (18) stretches for a touchdown in the first quarter. The play was called back after a penalty. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Austin Calitro (58) and Seahawks defensive lineman Nazair Jones (92) celebrate a tackle in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Austin Davis (6) throws a pass under pressure in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
