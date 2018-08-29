Report: Seahawks trade with Packers to make Brett Hundley the new backup to Russell Wilson

The winner of the Seahawks’ backup-quarterback competition between Austin Davis and Alex McGough is...
Apparently, Brett Hundley.
The Seahawks have agreed to trade a sixth-round draft choice in 2019 to the Green Bay Packers to acquire Hundley, the backup to Aaron Rodgers the last two seasons. That’s according to multiple reports Wednesday morning, the first by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Rob Demovsky.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Seattle was giving a sixth-round pick to Green Bay for Hundley.
Hundley started nine games for Green Bay last season when Rodgers was out with a shoulder injury, going 3-6 while throwing for 1,836 yards and nine touchdowns, with 12 interceptions. The Packers drafted him in the fifth round in 2015, out of UCLA.
Green Bay traded with Cleveland for quarterback Deshon Kizer this offseason. Apparently Kizer beat out Hundley this month. Hundley is entering the final year of his rookie contract. It calls for a base salary of $705,000 this season.
A sixth-round pick for Hundley seems to be value for the Seahawks—and for the Packers. That’s one round later than Green Bay drafted him just two years ago, and he’s already has more than half a season of experience as a starter in the league, can run to escape pressure and is just 25 years old.
The Packers get something for a backup quarterback they seemingly were about to cut this weekend, to keep Kizer behind Rodgers.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider is a former Packers personnel executive who grew up minutes from Lambeau Field. He undoubtedly has had his eye on Hundley since the Packers traded for Kizer months ago.
Hundley has played well this preseason. He’s completed 62 percent of his passes for 263 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a passer rating of 81.3.
Almost every team has a clear starter and a drop in quality with his backups, but the Seahawks’ situation the last couple years has been extreme. Keeping Russell Wilson healthy and on the field has been absolutely vital to any chance of winning. That became even clearer this month with veteran NFL journeyman Davis struggling in limited chances in both practices and preseason games, and rookie seventh-round pick McGough first struggling to master the playbook then having a hard time throwing passes to the correct team.
McGough’s late, high throw across his body over the middle in the second half against Minnesota last week was particularly horrid, and resulted in the Vikings’ tying touchdown of a preseason game Seattle’s defense was controlling. That pass alone could have cinched Schneider trading for Hundley.
The most likely scenario remains Seattle waiving McGough on Saturday’s cut day to the 53-man regular season roster, no one claiming the rookie and him going onto the team’s practice squad for further, long-term development.
Now, apparently, it will be Hundley instead of Davis as Wilson’s backup who has at least started NFL games in previous years.
Wilson has yet to miss a game in his first six NFL seasons. He has two years remaining on his $87.6 million contract the Seahawks intend to extend beyond the 2019 season.
