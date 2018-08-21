‘This is huge’: former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch gets his face on a Skittles bag
Oakland Raider Marshawn Lynch, formerly a star running back with the Seattle Seahawks, finally gets his face on a Skittles bag. Marshawn's Pack will not be sold in stores, but fans can register to win one at MarshawnsPack.com.
Coach Pete Carroll explains why Seahawks gave up on pass rusher Marcus Smith even though they need pass rushers, talks some about who will play in Saturday’s preseason game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Coach Pete Carroll says rookie running back Rashaad Penny had a successful surgery to repair a broken finger he got in a pass-rush drill Monday—and that the Seahawks expect their first-round pick to be ready for the season opener.
Seahawks 13-year veteran punter Jon Ryan (9) congratulates rookie draft pick Michael Dickson after a soaring punt by Dickson in the preseason opener. In the video, coach Pete Carroll describes the class Ryan has shown handling the competition.