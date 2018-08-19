4 things learned in Seahawks’ 2nd preseason game, from Ifedi through Green, Marshall, Carson

As usual, the second preseason game was not conclusive.
But the Seahawks’ 24-14 loss Saturday night to the Los Angeles Chargers was instructive.
Here is what we learned with two weeks remaining and two final exhibition games until the regular season begins. The first of those remaining preseason games is Friday at Minnesota, after only two full practice days and a walk-through drill this week:
1. Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and Germain Ifedi say they are not as concerned with Ifedi at right tackle as you are.
Ifedi struggled again in pass protection Saturday night, repeatedly beaten by Chargers Pro Bowl rush end Melvin Ingram. One was for a sack of Wilson in the first half. Another time Ingram chased Wilson out of the pocket before the quarterback threw into coverage at the goal line incomplete to tight end Nick Vannett. Seattle settled for a field goal.
Seattle got inside the Chargers 16-yard line on each of its first three offensive possessions. The results were field goal, field goal, and Chris Carson’s lost fumble from the 1-yard line into the end zone for a touchback.
Ifedi was the league’s most penalized player last year. Nine of them were false starts. Often the 2016 first-round draft choice gets a out of his stance early in an effort to get a head start in moving out to edge rushers. He was doing it again a tick early Saturday but did not get flagged for it. Ifedi also had eight holding penalties last season. He often reaches out, grabs and holds to pass rushers speeding outside and past him, as Ingram, who has 29 sacks the last three seasons, did repeatedly Saturday.
Ian Furness of Seattle’s Q-13 Fox television and KJR-AM radio was on the field in Carson, Calif., at the end of the first half. He reported as halftime began “Ifedi is really upset, presumably with himself as he walks off field. Threw his skull cap off, couple other lineman tried to talk to him, Brown included, and he was sideways.”
After the game, Ifedi said when asked how he felt he did against Ingram: “It was a good battle. He’s a helluva player. There’s a couple (of plays) I wanted back. But I thought overall it was a good battle.
“There were a couple plays, but that’s what the preseason’s for, to work out the kinks or whatever. We’ll get it right, and we’ll fix it. Overall, I think it was a really good match-up, and I more than held me own out there.”
How did Carroll say Ifedi did against Ingram in the Chargers game?
“Um, I’ve got to look at the film. I don’t have anything,” the coach said late Saturday night. “I know we got bull-rushed one time, I think that was Melvin. That one wasn’t a good one.
“All in all, Russ (Wilson) was pretty composed and moved when you needed it to and took advantage of the rush when we had some penetration. That’s the same both weeks. Looks very similar. That’s a good statement for us.
“I really think we’re much more solid than we’ve been early in the last couple years. Feeling the continuity and you can see it’s working nice. Good signs right now.”
And more signs the Seahawks are going to stay with their current starting five on the offensive line: left tackle Duane Brown (who got beaten Saturday in the first quarter) at left tackle, left guard Ethan Pocic, center Justin Britt, right guard D.J. Fluker and Ifedi.
Fluker left after injuring his finger after one play Saturday and walked off the field after the game wearing splint on his right ring finger and tape also on the right pinkie.
Asked if Fluker will be out a long time Carroll said: “I don’t think so.He’s an offensive lineman. I think he can handle that.
“He says he’s fine.”
Here’s the thing on Ifedi: Rookie Jamarco Jones’ ankle surgery leaves the Seahawks currently with no viable options behind him to start. Willie Beavers is second on the depth chart at right tackle and played the final two quarters there. The 2017 free agent has started as many NFL games as you have, and signed last year as a guard. The one backup tackle with NFL starting experience, George Fant, is still at left tackle backing up Brown in his return from reconstructive knee surgery.
Two weeks remain in preseason to try Fant at right tackle. But Fant is a former college basketball player who’s never played right tackle. So the team’s public assessments remain positive on Ifedi, perhaps because they have to be.
2. Forget preseason stats. Brandon Marshall is not only going to make this team but likely start its opener.
The 34-year-old, six-time Pro Bowl player has convinced Carroll, his quarterback and the team through two weeks of impressive training-camp practices and daily schooling of cornerbacks—savvy positioning, sheer physicality—that he’s back from two surgeries since October. Back, at least, enough to be a threat the Seahawks don’t otherwise have: a veteran, 6-foot-5, 240-pound hulk who manhandles defenders and creates mismatches, especially in the red zone.
“I’m not worried about that one bit,” Carroll said late Saturday of Marshall’s numbers through two preseason games. “What’s it going to take (to have him ready for the opener)? We’ve just got to leave him out there and throw it to him.
“He’s fine. We’re not trying to overdo it right now. We’re just trying to get him back to full speed, feeling comfortable about his play time and all that. He has looked very good, particularly in the last week and a half or so. ...
“Next week, I think he’ll be able to be full go and everything, full reps and all that kind of stuff, which just helps. We’re working with him a lot and he has a chance to be a factor.”
Marshall also has impressed Carroll, Wilson and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer with his suggestions and critiques he gives on the practice field and in the meeting rooms. Marshall had Carroll and Wilson walking through a coaching point on their way off the field following Friday’s walk-through practice in Renton about an hour before the team left for its flight to Los Angeles.
“He’s come (in) and we’re able to lean on him,” Carroll said.
Saturday, Marshall showed how an experienced, smart receiver can create plays without catching the ball. He bodied up Chargers cornerback Michael Davis to gain outside position down the left sideline on the first play of Seattle’s second offensive drive. Davis grabbed Marshall’s right, inside arm to control him, then Marshall thrust his left arm out with an exaggerated attempt to catch Wilson’s pass over his outside shoulder with one arm. The covering official had no choice but to flag Davis for pass interference, a 17-yard play Marshall got simply by being bigger and smarter than Davis.
So forget his preseason stats. Not only is Marshall going to back this team, he looks like he’s going to be one of Seattle’s two starting wide receivers in Week 1 in Denver. Especially if Doug Baldwin isn’t fully back from his left-knee injury by then. But the Seahawks expect him to be.
3. Rasheem Green is dominating reserve offensive linemen. Now what about starting ones?
He is Seahawks’ player of the preseason games so far.
Coaches are trying the rookie third-round draft choice from USC as an end on early downs and a tackle, inside pass rusher on passing downs like Michael Bennett did to become a Pro Bowl defensive lineman in Seattle. So far, Green has three sacks in two games. He and blitzing rookie cornerback Tre Flowers, who started for the second consecutive week, split a sack of Los Angeles’ backup quarterback Cardale Jones in the fourth quarter. On the next drive, Green broke through and sacked Jones again to ruin that Chargers drive, too.
But Green didn’t do much in limited time in the first half, when Seattle’s defensive starters played the Chargers’ mostly starting offense (other than quarterback Philp Rivers, who left one play into the second quarter). The Seahawks started Frank Clark and Branden Jackson at ends.
Green tied Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright with a team-high six tackles. Green has 13 tackles, the three sacks, three tackles for losses and seven quarterback hits in his first two preseason games. But all but one of those sacks and one tackle have come against backup offensive linemen and quarterbacks.
“Now we need more samples of more games, of more plays, what happens when he gets tired, what happens when he goes up against the best guys,” Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said.
Norton said that last week. It still applies this week.
With Dion Jordan out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his leg and the Seahawks cutting fellow end and former first-round pick Marcus Smith for what Carroll vaguely called “personal reasons” on Friday, Green deserves a promotion to more extensive and telling first-quarter duty Friday at Minnesota. Then again, the Vikings have a banged-up offensive line. They may be starting reserves.
Find a pass rush off the edges remains the biggest need for this team before the games get real Sept. 9 at Denver. Seattle signed 10-year veteran edge rusher Erik Walden on Friday. He was in uniform Saturday night wearing new number 56 three days before his 33rd birthday, but Walden stayed on the Seahawks’ sidelines and did not play.
