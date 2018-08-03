Pete Carroll: Seahawks have no fear Doug Baldwin (knee) will miss season opener
Coach Pete Carroll gives more details on Doug Baldwin’s treatment for a knee injury that will keep the Ssahawks’ top WR out for weeks. Carroll says the team has not fear that Baldwin will miss the season opener Sept. 9.
