Seahawks top WR Doug Baldwin to miss at least a couple weeks with “sore knee problem”

Before they even get to August, the Seahawks have “a little bit of a problem” at wide receiver.
Pro Bowl pass catcher Doug Baldwin will miss at least the next couple weeks and perhaps longer with a knee issue he developed before reporting for the start of training camp last week. Baldwin watched practice for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, chatting with general manager John Schneider during some of it.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was vague following Tuesday’s practice when asked exactly what Baldwin’s injury is, other than saying it was a “sore knee.”
“We are going to give him a couple weeks here before we bring him back out, to make sure we ramp him back up properly,” Carroll said. “He came into camp a little bit, a little bit off. So we just want to make sure that we take care of him.
“We know exactly what is going on. He’s doing some special treatments to make sure that we are taking care of it. And we wanted to bring him back into shape so we can get him ready for the long haul.”
The specific injury?
“He’s got a knee,” the coach said.
So Baldwin’s like the rest of us.
“It’s a little bit of a problem,” Carroll said.
So is the depth of healthy Seahawks receivers right now.
Brandon Marshall, the 34-year-old with six 100-catch seasons in the NFL whom Seattle signed this offseason, has yet to practice fully with his new team. He’s coming off toe and ankle surgeries and a season with the New York Giants cut short after five games.
And David Moore watched Tuesday’s practice while standing with Baldwin, each wearing team caps instead of blue helmets. Moore was a standout in the first days of camp. But now he has a hip-flexor “thing,” Carroll said.
So “a little bit of a problem,” two surgeries and “thing” left quarterback Russell Wilson throwing to Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, Amara Darboh, Marcus Johnson, Keenan Reynolds, Tanner McEvoy, Cyril Grayson and other, less-accomplished guys five days into training camp.
Reynolds is a former quarterback for Navy. Grayson was a star track runner at LSU.
Good thing for the Seahawks their first game is still 5 1/2 weeks away.
At least two of those weeks, or more, will be with their star pass catcher watching.
What does that mean to Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense?
Baldwin, Seattle’s $46 million wide receiver, has been selected for the last two Pro Bowls. Wilson has thrown to Baldwin 344 times the last three seasons, for 247 catches and 29 touchdowns. He tied Bobby Engram’s team record for receptions in a seasons with 94 in 2016. He led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches in 2015.
