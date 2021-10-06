NFL DFS Week 5: Rams at Seahawks

Devising the perfect Daily Fantasy Sports strategy for the NFL can be a challenge, which is why I'm here to assist.

On DraftKings, it's important to remember you're playing full-point PPR with bonuses if a player surpasses 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards or 100 receiving yards.

Here is my optimal lineup for Thursday's NFL Showdown $2.5 million Thursday Night Millionaire contest featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

All prices listed are courtesy of DraftKings with a $50,000 budget, and you need at least one player from each team.

— Captain: Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams ($12,600)

Henderson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice so he should be good to go. Seattle has allowed the most rushing yards, the fourth-most receptions to running backs, the most receiving yards to running backs and the eighth-most touchdowns to running backs.

— Flex: WR Cooper Kupp, Rams ($12,400)

There's a reason Kupp is the most expensive player in this game. You have to pay a premium for the type of volume he's earned — 46 targets in four games.

— Flex: QB Matthew Stafford, Rams ($11,400)

Seattle's pass defense has allowed at least 322 yards and three touchdowns in two straight. Stafford is averaging almost 306 yards and three touchdowns against only two interceptions on the season.

— Flex: TE Tyler Higbee, Rams ($5,600)

Higbee has ran a route on 77% of Stafford's dropbacks, which makes him a good candidate to score against a pass defense that has allowed a touchdown to tight ends in two straight.

— Flex: TE Will Dissly, Seahawks ($3,800)

Gerald Everett remains on the COVID-19 list and Los Angeles has allowed the third-most yards (302) to tight ends this season.

— Flex: RB Alex Collins, Seahawks ($3,200)

Chris Carson hasn't practiced this week and is now dealing with a neck injury. It's reasonable to consider Collins an inexpensive bell cow against a run defense that allowed 170 yards and two touchdowns to Arizona last week.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 5:19 PM.