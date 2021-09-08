AFC predictions: How each team will finish this season

Here's a quick look at the predicted order of finish for every NFL team in the AFC this season:

AFC West

— 1. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's most dynamic quarterback and will be playing behind a retooled offensive line. Secondary could be a problem.

— 2. Chargers: Justin Herbert was phenomenal as a rookie and, barring a sophomore slump, should be fun to watch. As in years past, team is still looking to get offensive line right.

— 3. Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr is coming off an excellent season and has some dangerous targets. Defense needs to step up for first winning season under Jon Gruden 2.0.

— 4. Denver Broncos: Denver is still looking to find a quarterback but the team is able to establish the run and has a stout defense. Is that enough for more than two wins in this tough division?

AFC East

— 1. Buffalo Bills: Could be season Buffalo hoists the Lombardi Trophy. Josh Allen has arm and receiving weapons to strike fear in the division and league.

— 2. Miami Dolphins: Defense is a strong suit for Miami, which led the NFL with 29 takeaways last season. Is Tua Tagovailoa the answer at quarterback? We'll see.

— 3. New England Patriots: Bill Belichick has upgraded his defense, which should be faster and even more stout. Mac Jones is the team's first rookie to start QB since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

— 4. New York Jets: Robert Saleh has fans excited, but team already has lost defender Carl Lawson for season. Lots of hopes riding on QB Zach Wilson.

AFC North

— 1. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger is 39, but that's not a disqualifying age for QBs (See: Brady, Tom). His elbow is healthier and he has a lethal cast of receivers.

— 2. Cleveland Browns: This could be the year Cleveland turns the corner … but we've heard that before. The Browns unquestionably are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.

— 3. Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore led the league in rushing the last two seasons, but they haven't been able to throw. Injuries are already an issue.

— 4. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow is back and playing on a reconstructed knee. Will be interesting to see him reestablish a rapport with former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase.

AFC South

— 1. Tennessee Titans: With Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and now Julio Jones, the Titans check the box on offensive productivity. Now they need the retooled defense to match.

— 2. Indianapolis Colts: If Carson Wentz can get/stay healthy, he'll enjoy the benefit of one of the NFL's best lines. This defense is improving and plays hard.

— 3. Houston Texans: Houston's running game has improved, and it better. The drop-off at quarterback from Deshaun Watson to Tyrod Taylor warrants others stepping up.

— 4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville won one game last season, so at least improvement is a low bar for No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Last year's defense was worst in team history.