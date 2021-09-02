The Seahawks add NCAA men’s basketball champion Mark Vital to their practice squad

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle made a second practice squad addition Thursday, signing Mark Vital, who was a member of Baylor's NCAA champion men's basketball team last spring.

The 6-5, 250-pounder, who has not played football since middle school, will be tried as a tight end.

Vital had recently announced he was pursuing a football career, telling KPLCTV.com: "I've worked out for a couple of teams and they liked the way I looked. They said I had great hands and I was fast and big. I can do a lot of things that can help teams. It's a learning experience because it's something different."

Vital played in the NBA Summer League with Portland, averaging 1.3 points and four rebounds in three games.

Vital is the second basketball player the Seahawks have signed this year. The other was former Iowa State standout Michael Jacobson, who was signed on Aug. 6 and released on Aug. 10.

Vital's signing leaves one opening on Seattle's practice squad.