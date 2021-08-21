Fantasy football 2021: Kansas City Chiefs preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2021 preview of the Kansas City Chiefs, the second of 32 team profiles leading to draft season:

— 2021 Fantasy MVP: Travis Kelce, TE

The combination of Kelce's excellence and the state of the tight end position in general explains his Average Draft Position (12). His Per 16 Game averages the last five seasons: 1,260 yards on 97 receptions and eight touchdowns.

— 2021 Fantasy Rookie to watch: Cornell Powell, WR

There's not a lot on the depth chart behind Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. The fifth-rounder features the vertical skillset and size/strength combination Andy Reid covets. Powell will have plenty of opportunity to work his way onto the field this season and could pay huge dividends in Dynasty leagues.

— 2021 Fantasy Sleeper: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB

Edwards-Helaire's (ADP: 23) ceiling is Austin Ekeler with more touchdown upside and he's currently slipping into the third round in some leagues. The track record of Reid's RB1 production is well documented. He's a theft anywhere outside of the first round.

— 2021 Fantasy Bust: Patrick Mahomes, QB

This has nothing to do with Mahomes (ADP: 14) as a player. His Per 16 Game averages as a starter is 4,931 yards and 41 touchdown passes against only eight interceptions. No, this is about team building. For most leagues, the early second round is too early to draft a quarterback.