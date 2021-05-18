Reality TB? Unscripted series with Tom Brady coming to Fox, report says.

TAMPA, Fla. — Evidently, Tom Brady intends to continue providing unscripted entertainment to a national TV audience — in some form or fashion — upon his football retirement.

A report in deadline.com indicates Fox has let it slip that it’s working with the seven-time Super Bowl champion on an unscripted series. It likely will be produced by Brady’s own 199 Productions, named in observance of where he was selected (No. 199 overall) in the 2000 NFL draft.

“We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said. “Yes, that Tom Brady.”

Brady’s production company also is working with ESPN on a nine-episode series chronicling his journey to 10 Super Bowl appearances. Entitled The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the series is expected to bear resemblance to The Last Dance, the docuseries (originally airing on ESPN) chronicling the rise of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s.