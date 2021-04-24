2021 NFL draft: Top interior offensive linemen

Welcome to draft season! This is the sixth of 11 positional breakdowns leading up to the NFL draft (April 29-May 1). Here are my top 10 interior offensive linemen:

1. Creed Humphrey (Jr., Oklahoma, 6-4, 302)

Humphrey is a powerful technician who didn't allow a sack in 37 career starts. He's a two-time team captain whose wrestling background translates well to the field. He's big and athletic enough to play guard as well. Projected: 1st or 2nd round

2. Alijah Vera-Tucker (Jr., USC, 6-foot-4, 308 pounds)

Vera-Tucker has Pro Bowl upside at guard, but he's versatile and talented enough to play tackle at a high level too. Projected: 1st round

3. Landon Dickerson (Sr., Alabama, 6-5, 333)

The ACL tear Dickerson suffered in the SEC title game along with a challenging injury history will scare some teams off. Otherwise, he's a pancake artist with a personality capable of galvanizing an offensive unit. He started at least one game at every O-line position in college and has All-Pro potential if he can stay healthy. Projected: 1st or 2nd round

4. Wyatt Davis (Jr., Ohio St., 6-3, 315)

The 2019 version of Davis is worthy of a first round pick. He was good last season, but not as consistently dominant. He had his two worst games in the playoffs against Clemson and Alabama. At his best, he's a powerful finisher with elite balance. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

5. Quinn Meinerz (Sr., Wisconsin-Whitewater, 6-2, 320)

Meinerz was a no-star recruit who didn't receive a single offer from FBS or FCS programs. He was the runaway superstar of Senior Bowl week. His explosiveness and brute strength was on full display, despite breaking his hand. His mentality is that of a bouncer who won't let you in the club. Projected: 2nd to 4th round

6. Trey Smith (Sr., Tennessee, 6-5, 321)

The former five-star recruit is a four-year starter with at least eight starts each at left tackle and both guard positions. His raw power is a plus, but his over-aggressiveness sacrifices balance. Smith's medical history of blood clots in his lungs makes him a true risk/reward pick. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

7. Ben Cleveland (Sr., Georgia, 6-6, 343)

Cleveland features a devastating combination of size, power and awareness. He's a four-year starter who is an asset in the run game and pass protection — he hasn't allowed a sack since 2017. Projected: 3rd or 4th round

8. Deonte Brown (Sr., Alabama, 6-3, 344)

If this powerful man gets his hands on you in the run game, you're going to go where he wants you to go (usually to the ground). He improved his pass pro technique as a senior, but there's still work to do. Projected: 3rd to 5th round

9. Josh Myers (Jr., Ohio St., 6-5, 310)

Myers is highly intelligent, explosive finisher in the run game, but he's still developing his pass protection skills. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

10. Aaron Banks (Jr., Notre Dame, 6-5, 325)

Banks' average athleticism gets him exposed on stunts occasionally — see the Alabama game — but he's a massive anchor who is not easily moved otherwise. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

BONUS. Sadarius Hutcherson (Sr., South Carolina, 6-3, 321)

Hutcherson has freaky explosiveness and athleticism for a guard, but his technique is a work-in-progress. He had double-digit starts at both guard positions and left tackle. Projected: 4th to 7th round

BONUS. Kendrick Green (Jr., Illinois, 6-1, 305)

Green improved all three seasons as a starter. He's a weight room warrior (700-pound squat) whose power translates to the field. He's a potential starter at either guard or center. Projected: 3rd or 4th round

BONUS. Robert Hainsey (Sr., Notre Dame, 6-4, 306)

Hainsey was a four-year starter at right tackle for one of the best offensive lines in the nation, but physical limitations will necessitate a move inside. He looked like a natural center during Senior Bowl week. Projected: 3rd to 5th round

BONUS. Drew Dalman (Jr., Stanford, 6-3, 299)

Dalman is a team captain with NFL-ready intelligence and awareness. Projected: 4th to 7th round