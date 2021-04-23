Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signs endorsement deal with Gatorade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Quarterback Trevor Lawrence won't officially become the Jaguars' expected No. 1 overall pick until next Thursday's NFL draft.

But he has already landed his second multi-year endorsement deal.

Lawrence announced on Friday he has signed with sports drink company Gatorade and will be featured in their marketing and national campaign efforts.

Last week, Lawrence agreed to an endorsement with Adidas, according to reports.

“Signing with Gatorade was an easy choice,'' Lawrence said in a statement issued by Gatorade. ''I have deep ties to the brand, and I’ve used most of the products throughout my entire athletic journey. It’s important to me to surround myself with the best, and I believe that Gatorade is just that when it comes to sports science, hydration and elevating my performance.”

Lawrence announced his partnership with Gatorade on his Twitter account, posting that he was excited to partner with the best.

Once Lawrence is drafted, he will immediately become the face of the Jaguars' franchise and plenty more endorsement deals are likely ahead for the 21-year-old, who went 34-2 as a three-year starter at Clemson.

Lawrence, 21, has already become revered by the Jaguars fan base. Earlier this month when Jaguars fan Eric Dillard started a fundraising effort on Twitter to get enough donations from fans to purchase a $300 toaster listed on the online registry theknot.com for Lawrence and his bride, Marrisa.

In less than 10 hours, Jaguars fans donated $5,000. And within a week, $11,088 had been raised.

Following their April 11 private wedding in Bluffton, S.C., Lawrence responded via Twitter with a gesture of his own: a donation of $20,000 of the newlywed couple's own money to charities in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have not had a bona fide franchise quarterback like Lawrence since Mark Brunell, a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who played for the Jaguars from 1995 to 2003. Lawrence is going to be looked upon as a savior for a franchise that has had only one winning season since 2007.