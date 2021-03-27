Brad Biggs: Bears have obvious needs at CB and WR. Sorting through Ryan Pace’s options with the Nos. 20 and 52 picks in the NFL draft.

CHICAGO — With five weeks to go until the NFL draft, cornerback looms as the biggest need on the Chicago Bears roster.

The Bears were in the same place a year ago when they needed to replace Prince Amukamara and signed Artie Burns as nominal competition for a starting role. The Bears had two picks in Round 2 and chose tight end Cole Kmet before adding cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Both picks worked out well, and now the organization has a greater need after releasing cornerback Kyle Fuller in a salary-cap move. The Bears signed veteran Desmond Trufant, 30, to a one-year contract for the minimum, but he shouldn’t be viewed as a leading candidate to start, not based on his last two seasons with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.

So the Bears will go with a cornerback in Round 1 for the first time since 2018, right? Maybe.

Like last year, there is a deep and talented group of cornerbacks from which to choose, and quality options are certain to be available at the start of Day 2 — when the Bears hold the 52nd pick, just two spots after they selected Johnson last April.

The Bears have to improve their offense, which has struggled to score the last two seasons, and adding playmakers to support new quarterback Andy Dalton is a must. Some maintain the Bears will target a quarterback in Round 1 with the 20th pick, but no prospect is likely to be able to help them win right away, and general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are under pressure to compete this season — or, as Chairman George McCaskey has said, show “progress.”

Progress is best measured by wins, not how a rookie quarterback looks during practices, when reps will be scarce. Before the start of free agency last week, offensive tackle was arguably the greatest need on the roster, and it remains high on the to-do list. However, the Bears invested $4.25 million on a one-year contract to bring back Germain Ifedi, presumably as the starting right tackle.

The Bears are tight against the salary cap and don’t have flexibility to sink money and cap space into a player they aren’t planning to start.

It’s unlikely the Bears can find a Day 1 starter at left tackle with the 20th pick, at least a player who doesn’t need some seasoning to play at a high level. All signs point to Charles Leno returning as the starter. The Bears surely are looking at tackles, but the clues point to them targeting a cornerback and wide receiver at the top of the draft.

Anthony Miller’s tenure appears to be up — the Bears have made it known he’s available, meaning the 2018 second-round pick eventually could be released. The Bears made a bid for receiver Kenny Golladay in free agency before he signed with the New York Giants, and Nagy needs more juice for the offense. The Bears are sitting in the same range at which the rival Minnesota Vikings selected Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick last year and know their only chance to win with Dalton is to have a strong supporting cast around him.

Once again, it’s an excellent draft for wide receivers, meaning the Bears could be in a good position. Pace and Nagy can go in a couple of directions when it comes to their first picks at Nos. 20 and 52.

Three receivers probably will come off the board before the Bears are on the clock — LSU’s JaMarr Chase and the Alabama pair of Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith. Plenty of talent will remain and, for reference, Jefferson was the fifth receiver selected last year.

“There’s a gap after the first three, though, if you’re looking at a wide receiver at No. 20,” a national scout for an NFC team said. “There will be a lot of receivers available in the second round going into Round 3. The cornerbacks are going to be flying off the board before No. 52. I think there’s going to be more value at cornerback than receiver at No. 20.”

Here are four cornerbacks for the Bears to consider at No. 20

— Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech, 6-foot-1, 207 pounds: It’s a toss-up between Farley and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II for the top cornerback in the class, but it was reported Farley had a microdisectomy to repair a disc issue in his back, which likely will drive him down. Surtain will be off the board before the Bears are on the clock. How much this impacts Farley’s stock remains to be seen. It’s also unknown how the Bears would feel about selecting a player who comes in with a back injury. Still, he is a decent bet to be a Day 1 pick.

— Jaycee Horn, South Carolina, 6-1, 200: The son of former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn started as a freshman for the Gamecocks in 2018 and only improved in his tenure there. He’s big, physical and a fluid mover for his size and will make an immediate impact in his rookie season.

— Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky, 6-1, 192: Teams are going to do their homework to determine why Joseph left the LSU program. But he’s very talented and played well last season. He is unlikely to be around in the second half of Round 2.

— Greg Newsome II, Northwestern, 6-0, 192: Newsome ran a blazing 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash at his pro day, but scouts question whether his play speed reflects that time. Newsome isn’t a physical tackler, but he can cover.

Here are four cornerbacks for the Bears to consider at No. 52

— Tyson Campbell, Georgia, 6-1, 195: It’s unlikely Campbell lasts until No. 52, and he could sneak into the back end of the first round. He has good size and length and ran well at his pro day. He started 11 games as a true freshman in 2018 and is tested after three seasons in the SEC.

— Asante Samuel Jr., Florida, 5-10, 184: Samuel is a physical corner for being a little undersized, and while he has the ability to play on the outside, some believe he’s ideally suited in the slot. He’s going to be a good pro, but the question is where he best can help a defense. He could be off the board before No. 52.

— Aaron Robinson, Central Florida, 6-0, 190: Robinson has a knack for being around the ball. He also can play on the outside, but some believe he’ll project best on the inside.

— Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 194: Stokes’ elite speed is his greatest trait, but he’s soft as a tackler. A good comparison might be former Bears cornerback Tracy Porter, who had a nice run in the NFL. Stokes is likely to be available at No. 52.

Here are six potential wide receivers for the Bears to consider at No. 20 or No. 52.

Some might fall because of concerns over size. More than a few could remain on the board midway through Round 2.

— Kadarius Toney, Florida, 5-11, 189: Every NFL team is seeking the next Tyreek Hill, and Toney is a dynamic and explosive playmaker who can be deployed in a variety of ways: lined up in the slot, split out wide or even out of the backfield. He’s twitched up, has excellent change of direction and would be a nice complement to what the team already has in Allen Robinson, a volume target, and Darnell Mooney, a true vertical threat. Toney could be the move guy in the offense and a real matchup piece for Nagy, something the Bears hoped Miller would be.

— Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 5-9, 165: He’s similar to Toney but might have even more explosive traits. A converted high school quarterback, Atwell made an immediate impact at Louisville. By his sophomore season in 2019 he dominated ACC competition, leading the conference with 1,276 yards and 12 touchdown receptions. His size is a little concerning, but he has special athletic ability.

— Elijah Moore, Mississippi, 5-9, 184: He’s a little smaller than Toney but has a thicker upper body and is a really smooth runner. He caught ton of RPO passes at Ole Miss and has the ability to create instant separation.

— Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU, 6-4, 200: If the Bears are looking for a bigger body — and Golladay would have been a bigger target — Marshall would check that box. Marshall has enough long speed to thrive on the outside and knows how to use his body to expand his catch radius. He can bend and sink for a bigger receiver when running routes. Marshall started the first seven games for LSU last fall before opting out. He was leading the team with 48 receptions for 731 yards with 10 touchdowns.

— Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, 6-2, 210: Bateman’s stock hinges a good deal on how he runs at the Gophers’ Thursday pro day. He shows an ability to get off the line of scrimmage and gets in and out of his breaks well, especially for a bigger receiver. He has strong hands and can be productive over the middle.

— Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-9, 180: Moore is another smaller and electric receiver who could provide added value as a returner. He has dynamic ability in the open field and has good strength for his size.