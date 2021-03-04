Jimmy Graham says he was ‘unscathed’ in a Thursday car crash: ‘Just wanted to ... tell everybody I’m fine,’ the Chicago Bears tight end tweets

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham said he walked away “unscathed” from a car crash Thursday morning in Miami.

Graham said he crashed while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle in the center lane.

“Just wanted to get ahead of this and tell everybody I’m fine,” Graham tweeted Thursday afternoon.

According to Andy Slater, a host on Fox Sports 640 in South Florida, it was a single-vehicle rollover crash in Miami, and Graham was not found to be at fault. Slater tweeted that Graham didn’t want to be checked out by paramedics.

The Miami Police Department didn’t immediately return a request for more information.

Graham, 34, is entering the second year of a two-year, $16 million contract with the Bears. He had 50 catches for 456 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020, his 11th season in the NFL.