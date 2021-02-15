Brad Biggs: Ryan Pace’s plan for constructing the Chicago Bears’ 2021 roster must start with a solution at QB — but it can’t involve trading his 1st-round pick

Instead of a large board on the wall to plot out how the Chicago Bears will rebuild this offseason, picture a table in the middle of general manager Ryan Pace’s office with a jigsaw puzzle on it.

All of the pieces eventually have to fit together, and Pace has to make moves with an eye toward how it will look when May arrives, the draft is complete and the bulk of the roster is in place.

The puzzle must be constructed under constraints of the salary cap, which is expected to fall this year because of lost revenue during COVID-19. Where it will land remains unknown, but multiple reports indicate it could come in around $180 million, a reduction of roughly $18 million from 2020.

That is problematic for the Bears and others, as teams have long operated with the expectation the cap will climb $10 million or more annually. Teams plan for the short and long range with that in mind. For an organization such as the Bears, who have been renegotiating contracts annually to kick cap commitments forward, it’s a considerable obstacle.

The Bears have a long list of moves to make — none bigger than the acquisition of a quarterback — and it’s hard to imagine how Pace could bring all of the puzzle pieces together by trading away his first-round draft pick this year. Unless Pace can bundle multiple picks and possibly players to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — an extreme long shot at best — it stands to reason he will draw a line at trading away the No. 20 pick in the 2021 draft .

While finding a quarterback is far and away the Bears’ greatest need, don’t kid yourself into thinking this roster is only a passer away from being in the NFC title mix — especially when the talent level of available options is questionable. The Bears have been guilty of overrating their offensive line and wide receivers for the last two years, and even if another team is willing to make a quarterback available in trade, how good can the offense be without other significant upgrades on that side of the ball?

Pace and coach Matt Nagy are surely working through every imaginable scenario and probably ones you have yet to dream up. The advantage to putting a plan in place for a quarterback now (trades cannot be made official until March 17, the first day of the new league year) is it would allow the Bears to move on to the next steps.

The Bears and Indianapolis Colts are the teams most frequently linked to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The New York Jets could wind up trading Sam Darnold, and Pace has a good relationship with Jets GM Joe Douglas, the former Bears college scouting director. But a Darnold deal might not happen until much closer to the draft. The Las Vegas Raiders could move Marcus Mariota.

The Raiders’ Derek Carr might be available if someone pays a high enough price, but that could be cost-prohibitive for Pace. Carr, who turns 30 next month, is coming off his third consecutive 4,000-yard season (the Bears have gone 101 seasons without a 4,000-yard passer) and has completed 68.9% of his attempts since 2018 with 67 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. So if he’s available — and there’s conflicting information regarding that — Jon Gruden would not let him go cheaply.

Keep in mind Carr was playing behind the highest-paid offensive line in the NFL last season and had Darren Waller, arguably the second-best pass-catching tight end in the league. Carr would not be bringing a lineman or Waller with him.

Jimmy Garoppolo could be an option, but only if the San Francisco 49ers get an upgrade.

After trade possibilities, you’re looking at a list of potential free agents that could be topped by Andy Dalton and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

If Pace is going the trade route — and that appears to offer more upside right now than the unknown of free agency — he needs to try to make that happen without moving his 2021 first-round pick. If you’re looking at Wentz, that means offering the Eagles a package of picks that doesn’t include the No. 20 selection.

What could that be? Maybe multiple second-round picks or perhaps a second- or third-round pick this year and a conditional selection in 2022 based on playing time and/or performance. Whether that would be enough for Eagles GM Howie Roseman remains to be seen. The Eagles need to get some value in return to incur $34 million in dead cap space for trading the former No. 2 pick. But they certainly appear to have arrived at the point of no return with Wentz.

An interesting dynamic to consider is that Wentz and former Bears first-round pick Mitch Trubisky share the same agent. Mariota is also with that agency. If that camp believes the Bears were as much or more to blame for Trubisky’s issues the last three years, would that factor into the team’s ability to trade for one of these quarterbacks? Surely Roseman doesn’t care about that part of the equation, but it cannot be completely dismissed.

There are a number of second steps Pace could take once the quarterback issue is solved. After largely ignoring the offensive line last offseason, the Bears need to do something there and conventional thinking is they will move on from right tackle Bobby Massie, a move that would create $5.4 million in cap space.

It would be a surprise if the Bears did not bring back left tackle Charles Leno for the final year of his contract. Leno played better in 2020 than he did the year before, he’s a bargain when it comes to veteran starting left tackles and it would be cost-prohibitive to acquire an upgrade. Finding a Day 1 starter at left tackle with the 20th pick seems unlikely as well.

In a perfect world, maybe Pace drafts a tackle in the first round who can be a Day 1 starter on the right side and potentially make the transition to left tackle in 2022 or 2023. Drafting a starting-caliber right tackle without a first-round pick would be much more challenging, and that’s why, if Pace wants to find a new right tackle without paying the premium required in free agency, he needs to keep the 20th pick.

Figure the Bears eventually will place the franchise tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson. That cannot be done until Feb. 23, the opening of a 15-day window for teams to use the franchise or transition tag. Using the franchise tag on Robinson is an expensive proposition that would require $18 million in cap space, but the Bears don’t have a lot of options with a thin depth chart behind their leading receiver.

It’s a strong draft for wide receivers again this year, meaning the Bears should have opportunities to add another playmaker to the mix, a year after discovering Darnell Mooney in the fifth round.

Pace will need to create cap space, and that can be done a variety of ways. There’s no reason to rush forward with that until the NFL gives teams a final number for the 2021 salary cap.

It’s all part of a large puzzle, and the biggest piece, the one that means the most to the Bears’ bid to be competitive, remains the quarterback.