Mike Lupica: Tom Brady proves yet again he’s the champion of champions as he wins a seventh Super Bowl title

Tom Brady wasn’t the real MVP of the Super Bowl played on Sunday night in Tampa, even though they gave him the award. The defense of the Tampa Bay Bucs was the biggest star of the big game, in as dominant a performance as any Super Bowl has ever seen, in any era, against a young quarterback as gifted as Patrick Mahomes, who likely will wake up Monday morning feeling as if he is still being chased all the way over the bridge to St. Petersburg. Or all the way back to Kansas City.

But this 31-9 victory over the defending champion Chiefs was still the crowning moment of the greatest career that pro football has ever seen and will ever see. This was as great and important a title as any storied athlete has ever won in the history of American sports. Brady just happened to get this one on what is his home field now, in the game that has always been his home office, which means the Super Bowl.

Of course it wasn’t all him. Of course it was also his amazing defense, the amazing schemes and vision of his defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles. Of course it was Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s old friend from the Patriots, teaming up with Brady to win another Super Bowl. He was part of the story, too, in Super Bowl LV. So was Leonard Fournette, who got tough yards out of the backfield all game long.

It doesn’t change the fact that this Super Bowl and this night and this moment was about a 43-year-old quarterback — three years older than Tony Romo, who broadcast this game for CBS — who won the seventh Super Bowl of his career, one more to go with the six he won in New England. In the time of social distancing, all Brady did on Sunday night was put more distance between himself and the field. Never a quarterback, or a player like this, all the way back to leather helmets.

No other NFL quarterback has ever won more than four championships. Joe Montana won four. Terry Bradshaw won four. Brady has his seven. His Bucs team lost to the Chiefs at the end of November and then ran the table from there, all the way through Sunday night. Did his team get help from the Chiefs and a lot of meathead behavior in the first half? You saw the game. You know the Bucs did. Did the refs throw too many flags in the first half, and try to ruin this this Super Bowl when it was really being decided. Again: You know they did.

But that is all subtext. In the end, this season and this story is about Tom Brady. He goes to Tampa and ends up with more offensive weapons than he ever had in New England, and then he watches his defense do what Belichick defenses used to do for him. And wins again. The last time Brady won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, his defense gave the Rams three points. Sunday night the Chiefs — Mahomes’ Chiefs, the 14-2 Chiefs — didn’t score a touchdown in Super Bowl LV.

The Bucs don’t win the second title in their history if Brady doesn’t decide to go play football for them this season. The GOAT of all the other GOATS. There have been other athletes who won more titles in other sports. This all just feels like more with Brady, because he does what he does at the age of 43.

“We haven’t played our best football yet,” Brady had said in the run-up to this game.

And you know what? He was right about that the way he was right to think he could win another title in Tampa. He was right to think he still had this much football in him. He kept telling people that he might play until he was 45. Try telling him can’t. He began to show everybody how much talent and will and game he had after the Patriots didn’t draft him until the sixth round. He did that when he was young. Now he does what he does with the Bucs when he is old.

This isn’t about this one night or this one game. It is about all of them. It is about all of it with Brady. There will never be another career like this, in any team sport in this country. Brady at 43, winning Super Bowl 55. He won his first Super Bowl 19 years ago. The Bucs won their first Super Bowl 18 years ago. Now they win one together. Jack Nicklaus won another Masters, his sixth, when he was 46. Brady was three years younger on Sunday night when he won again. He is a quarterback. No, amend that: He is the quarterback.

He wasn’t great against the Chiefs. But he was more than good enough. He threw 29 passes and completed 21 and had 201 passing yards and three touchdown passes and no interceptions. His rating was a smooth 125.8. If you are keeping score for his time in sports, in this American century, he now has won one more title than Michael Jordan did. He has won three more titles than LeBron James, at least so far. LeBron has won titles with three teams. Now Brady has won with two.

On the field when it was over, Brady said, “We came together at the right time.”

Then he said, “I’m not making any comparisons,” when Jim Nantz asked him if this really was his crowning achievement.

It was a perfect answer, on what felt like one more perfect night for him, because there are no comparisons to be made to No. 12. He has been showing everybody his whole football career. Did it again in Tampa on Sunday night. Home field. Home office.

