Raiders fumble announcement of hiring a new defensive coordinator on Twitter

FILE - AFC defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, of the Los Angeles Chargers, watches during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, in Orlando, Fla., in this Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, file photo. The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator with the task of turning around one of the league’s worst units. Coach Jon Gruden decided to bring on the experienced Bradley on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, to fill that role Paul Guenther had for the first two-plus seasons on his staff before being fired in December. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Ken Whisenhunt and Gus Bradley were on the same Chargers coaching staff from 2017 until last October.

That’s when the Chargers fired Whisenhunt as offensive coordinator. However, there are still many photos of him in Chargers colors circulating.

This apparently led to a mix up with the Raiders social media team on Tuesday.

The Raiders hired Gus Bradley, who had been the Chargers’ defensive coordinator, for the same position in Las Vegas. The Raiders shared the news on Twitter with a photoshopped picture.

One problem: it was a photo of Whisenhunt.

Naturally, people noticed the gaffe.

And the jokes started soon after, perhaps even before the Raiders deleted the tweet and shared the news again with the correct image that this time wasn’t photoshopped.

