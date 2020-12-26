Browns player tests positive for COVID-19, team’s flight to New Jersey delayed

The Browns announced Saturday one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, so the team's flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted.

The Browns (10-4) are scheduled to face the New York Jets (1-13) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Browns didn't disclose the identity of the player who tested positive, but a person familiar with the situation said it's not rookie starting left tackle Jedrick Wills, who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday as a close contact.

The Browns released the following statement:

“Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted. The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”