Football
The New Orleans Saints roasted Stephen A. Smith on Twitter
With a 36-25 win over the Bears in Chicago, the New Orleans Saints won their fifth straight game started by backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
When starter Drew Brees went down with a thumb injury in September, many people thought the Saints were in serious trouble.
Instead they haven’t lost and are atop the NFL’s South Division with a 6-1 record.
One of the naysayers was ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, and while he has a lot of hot takes, this one didn’t age well.
The Saints reminded Smith and everyone of that fact on Sunday. The team roasted Smith on Twitter by tweeting a clip of Smith and then cutting to a scene from “The Office” of Michael Scott laughing:
