Eddy Pineiro’s leg, motivation and swagger could help Bears break the Curse of Robbie Gould

The meeting happened on the Soldier Field sideline before kickoff of the Bears' season opener against the Packers.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, one of Chicago's higher-profile Bears fans, shook kicker Eddy Pineiro's hand, thanked him for what he had done so far and encouraged him to keep it up.

"I was like, 'What?! This is awesome,' " Pineiro said.

Ten days later, after Pineiro made the winning 53-yard field goal against the Broncos, Lightfoot's @chicagosmayor Twitter account declared, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have a kicker!"

Count the mayor among those caught up in Eddy "Dinero" Pineiro mania, a civic celebration to help heal from last season's devastating ending off the foot of Cody Parkey.

"I was there at that playoff game last fall when I think we were all crestfallen with the so-called double doink, so I'm happy for (Pineiro)," Lightfoot said. "I mean, talk about pressure. He performed a great, great service not only to his teammates but to this city in kicking that field goal with 1 second left. That's high performance, and I'm proud of him. But we have to do better on offense."

For those who closely followed the Bears' kicking search – from Parkey's double doink and "Today Show" appearance to the nine-man kicking game show at rookie minicamp in May to coach Matt Nagy's pressure-building tactics such as "Augusta silence" – Pineiro's winner came with a breath of relief.

Could this rookie really be the kicker to break the Curse of Robbie Gould?

Two games into the season is too soon to tell if the Bears finally – three years after cutting Gould, their all-time scoring leader – have found the right guy.

But those who have followed Pineiro on his unique journey from high school soccer star to Week 2 Bears rescuer recognize several reasons he could be. A heartfelt motivation. A powerful leg. And an unusual swagger that's useful for a kicker who bears the scrutiny of a recently scarred city.

"It's not too big for him," special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said. "It dawned on me during the 58-yard field goal in Indy (in the preseason). ... It was a thing of, 'I'm going for it.' When a guy goes for it, I respect it, and he did. And then I think it's just kind of grown."

Of all the moments that brought Pineiro to his first NFL game-winner, it was the memory of the night in a rental car in an Alabama parking lot that brought tears to his eyes.

Pineiro was a junior college soccer player who spent his downtime training to be a placekicker with the idea it might earn him a Division I scholarship. His father, Eddy Sr., wanted to bring him to the University of Alabama's kicking camp, but the family didn't have enough money for flights or a hotel room. So Pineiro, his father and a friend drove from Miami to Tuscaloosa and camped out in their rented Chevy Impala.

Over the course of two days showing off his leg, Pineiro impressed Alabama coaches enough to be eventually offered a scholarship, then slept as his father drove him overnight to Gainesville, Fla., where Florida offered. Pineiro's back and neck hurt from all the time in the car, but he took some Advil before his kicking sessions and let his dad play his part.

"The best thing about my dad is he pretends that everything is OK in the worst situations," Pineiro said. "He'll convince you that you're amazing in the worst situations, and then you start to think of it in your head. I'm like, 'Damn, yeah, I'm good. You're right.' ... But then you get older in life. Like now I'm older. I'm like, 'Damn, it wasn't OK. It was him just trying to motivate me.' "

Pineiro's parents, Eddy Sr. and Grace, immigrated to the United States from Cuba and Nicaragua, respectively, and he doesn't avoid talking about the family's financial difficulties. But the parents poured their support into their three kids: Pineiro, an older sister and a younger brother who has decided he wants to be a kicker too.

During Pineiro's junior college stint at ASA College in Miami, Eddy Sr., who installs kitchens for a living, helped his son train for football in the early mornings so he could attend classes and soccer practices later in the day.

Kicking coach Brandon Kornblue, who started training Pineiro when he was at ASA, said it's "as close a family as I've seen."

"(His dad) was really instrumental in just the training aspect, footwork and conditioning and those kind of things, catching balls for him early in the morning," Kornblue said. "In junior college ... he had very little time to focus on (football). He would have to get up super early on a regular basis. His dad would wake up every day. He and his family have always been there for him."

Of all the congratulations Pineiro received after Sunday's victory – Deion Sanders, Chad Johnson and Lance Briggs were among those shouting out – the proud text from his dad meant the most. It was typical of his dad's support throughout the last few months.

"Throughout this whole process: 'That's completely normal, the whole (Bears) kicking situation. The wind? We used to kick in wind all the time,' " Pineiro said. "I'm like, 'You know, Dad, you're right, I always kick when it's windy at home.' And then you look back and you're like, 'Yeah ... nah.' "

Eddy Sr. didn't return an interview request this week, but he told ESPN in 2016 that he never expected Pineiro's venture into kicking to be so successful – and that was before the NFL.

"It's like a fairy-tale story," he said.

The father and son went out to dinner at Cuban restaurant Havana in River North to celebrate when Pineiro officially won the Bears job. Pineiro smiles as he talks about the beautiful little white lies his dad told to help him get there – and how he's ready to offer payback for the boost they've provided.

"The whole thing is I want to be a great kicker so I can support my family for the rest of my life so they never have to work (another) day in their life," Pineiro said. "That's been my goal since Day 1. They've struggled so much and have given me everything, and now it's time that I give them everything."

Jay Flipse has never seen a goal scored faster.

During Pineiro's junior year at Miami Sunset Senior High School, a teammate opened a soccer game by tapping the ball to Pineiro, who took two steps and kicked a line drive into a top corner of the goal.

Two seconds and a 1-0 lead, courtesy of a "special" leg.

"Not many people on this planet can generate that much energy in such a short amount of space," said Flipse, Pineiro's soccer coach at Sunset. "That's a talent you're born with more so than what you can develop. It's like a pitcher who can throw 98, 100 mph. There's just not many of them walking around on this earth."

Pineiro's first love was soccer, and his motivation was to be better than his father, who he said played professionally. He was good enough to earn a scholarship to Florida Atlantic but didn't qualify academically and landed at ASA instead. His father convinced him his big leg might be valuable to a football team.

He began working with Kornblue, who recognized the potential in his power and work ethic, even as the ball sprayed right and left during drills. After a few months, the first of several videos showcasing his strong leg went on YouTube, showing him bounce a 71-yard field-goal attempt off the crossbar.

That fateful road trip to Alabama changed everything, and after being committed to the Crimson Tide for six months, Pineiro chose Florida to be closer to his family. In Gainesville, Pineiro likes to remind Bears media, he joined a team on which two kickers combined to make 7 of 17 field-goal attempts a season earlier.

Pineiro was tabbed to clean up the mess, even though he never had kicked a field goal in a game.

"Everybody was kind of skeptical at first," former Florida punter and holder Johnny Townsend said. "We've seen this kid make these big kicks on YouTube, but we've never seen him kick in a big football setting, like what you're faced with at the University of Florida. As soon as he got on campus and we started kicking with him, we threw all that away and we were like, 'Wow, this kid is special.' "

Pineiro made 38 of 43 field-goal attempts at Florida, including 29 of his final 30, and Gators fans fell in love with him.

"He had all 90,000 in The Swamp chanting, 'Eeeeh-dy!' before every single kick," Townsend said. "We had fun with it. ... We celebrated harder after every kick than anybody on the team did – for any big play, that is."

Pineiro joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and was set to take over their kicking duties before a preseason groin injury. The Raiders placed him on injured reserve for the season, then traded him to the Bears for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick in May.

"It was an emotional experience because I knew I was good enough to play in the NFL," Pineiro said. "Being put on IR was tough mentally for me too – going through an injury and not playing and knowing I should be out there but wasn't out there. That's why this meant so much more, this kick."

Townsend laughed with joy when he saw the clip of Pineiro sprinting around Empower Field at Mile High, arms spread wide, after the 53-yarder.

Nothing had changed from their time together in Gainesville, where Pineiro and Townsend let their elation show in their celebrations, except for that one time they mimicked "The Mannequin Challenge" instead.

The Bears say Pineiro has "swag," and Townsend realized just how much during a blowout victory over UAB in 2017. Pineiro was setting up for a 49-yard field-goal attempt when he told Townsend to move back a half-yard so it would be a 50-yarder.

"I was like, 'No way,' " Townsend said. "So right before the snap, I scooted back about a half a yard to a yard, and sure enough, Eddy banged it and he got a 50-plus-yard stat."

Being a kicker requires a specific confidence. Being a kicker in Chicago over the last five months has required something else altogether.

Flipse and Townsend said they think Pineiro's faith – he said he prayed to get the field-goal chance Sunday – plays a part in his confidence because he believes his faith in God will help him get through any situation.

Kornblue thought from the start Pineiro would be a perfect candidate to weather the wackiness of the Bears' kicking competition and the scrutiny of Chicago fans who grow ill every time "double doink" is uttered.

"It doesn't matter whether it's two guys or 100 guys or, in the case of the last couple weeks, 70,000 or 80,000," Kornblue said. "He has always been confident in his ability, and he goes out and does it, no matter what the situation. I never had any doubts he would be a longtime NFL guy."

That, of course, remains to be seen.

Pineiro is 4 for 4 on field goals and made his only extra-point attempt in two games. His early season winner buys him some faith. But there are at least 14 more games to play.

What will happen if he misses a kick – or two or three – down the road? Will he have staying power with the Bears? And if so, what will constitute a successful first season?

Those answers aren't available yet. So for now Pineiro, the Bears and their fans at least are enjoying the chance to celebrate a winning kicker this week.

A couple of fans offered congratulations when he went on a boat tour in Chicago with a friend on the players' day off recently, just his second time exploring downtown. He was named NFC special teams player of the week and accepted an award – and some chocolate – from Snickers for being their hungriest player of the week.

That all was on top of the Week 1 meeting with the mayor.

"He acted very humble about it," Tabor said of the meeting. "It wasn't, 'Hey, look at me.' It was, 'Wow, can you believe it? I'm just kicking.' I just think he has the right demeanor. He's genuine. There's no fakeness to him."

Nagy also didn't seem to mind the attention, announcing he's just happy everybody is happy with the kicking situation.

Pineiro knows that can change in an instant, so he noted he needed to "come down to earth now and get ready to practice."

"Everybody loves you now, but let's see where everybody is at when you miss," Pineiro said. "We'll determine that hopefully never, but ..."

He trailed off.

The rest of Pineiro's story still needs to be written.

Chicago Tribune's Gregory Pratt and Dan Wiederer contributed.