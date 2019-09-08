Stars of Bears’ Super Bowl XX defense weigh in on 4 topics

The Bears are celebrating their 100th season in 2019, enjoying a season full of hope while also recognizing the glorious accomplishments of yesteryear. In this look back at the franchise's lone Super Bowl championship team, the Tribune caught up with three starters from the vaunted 1985 defense to discuss that iconic season and all that made their D and that run so special.

1. When I think about what made Buddy Ryan so special as a defensive coordinator, my first thoughts are ...

– Dan Hampton, Hall of Fame defensive lineman: He was like a father figure to me.

Look, I played for Jimmy Johnson and Lou Holtz (in college) and a bunch of other great coaches along the way. But Buddy was different and Buddy was special because of the way he handled his players. It wasn't that "He was one of us" kind of deal. You see some coaches with the "We're all in this together" kind of crap. No. Buddy had a certain authority to him. He was big on discipline. He was big on intelligence. And I'll never forget one of the times I went down to see him in Kentucky late in his life. And I said, "Buddy, you had the No. 1 defense when you were the defensive line coach with the Jets when Namath won the Super Bowl. We were No. 1 with the Bears. You had that great defense in Philly. You had a great defense in Houston. So what was the best coaching job you ever did?" He looked at me and said, "When I was 19, I was a sergeant in the Korean War and I had 20 kids that I had to take out for 20 months and I got them all back safe. That was my best coaching job." That was the kind of guy Buddy was. Football to him wasn't about trying to make more money or get a better job. It was always about the endeavor and the drive to be the best leader he could be. Nobody who played for Buddy could say a bad word about him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

– Otis Wilson, two-time All-Pro linebacker: Buddy was a smart individual.

He knew his system. He knew his people. And he knew what he wanted. And the great thing about him was that he treated you like a man and he gave you the opportunity to be yourself. And I don't want to say that he was just another one of the boys. Because there's always that player-coach dynamic and that relationship that's there. But you could talk to Buddy. You could really relate. And we had the athletes. Buddy knew what he wanted and he got it out of us. He made it work. I only wish he would have stayed a little longer because it would have really proven what he was all about. When Buddy left, the system left. We still put up good numbers. But we weren't as effective. We weren't as aggressive. We weren't doing what we were supposed to be doing. Buddy let you be who you were. And he saw a little something in all of us and he knew how to shape that, how to mold that. He put it out there and we made it work.

– Gary Fencik, three-time All-Pro safety: The brilliance of Buddy Ryan was that his persona was really well-deserved.

He was an ex-sergeant in the Korean War. And you really had to earn your way with him. Look, other coaches have the same philosophy. "Hey, we're not giving you anything." But once you became part of Buddy's group, it was the way he treated you. And it was the defensive philosophy. People make a lot of the 46 defense. But it was more the automatic front and coverages. Which I still don't think a lot of defensive coaches do. So during the week, you're watching all this film and you go, "OK, they threw a deep pass here." Or "They ran this." But you don't know what coverage you're going to be in. You know what the fronts are going to be. But with the automatic front and coverages, (you had confidence). And when we got into '84 and '85, we started doing it with our blitzes and so they could never put you in a bad blitz. Because we were just saying, "Hey, this gives us the best probability based on your formation." And so (Mike) Singletary and I would spread that out. Everybody already had to know it. But we had to make sure. And it made you feel so smart. You can't put us in a bad situation. And it was right. I was the guy who would always go over to the sideline during the TV timeouts – and there were a lot of them. And all these guys on the field are, "Tell Buddy, run the X stunt!" Or "This blitz will work!" Everybody wants the blitz. Everybody wants to be the glory guy. But I'd go over to Buddy and say, "Richard (Dent) and Hamp think the X stunt is going to work." And he'd go, "Who the hell do you think is running this defense?"

I'd drink my water and say, "Oh, also Otis (Wilson) and Wilber (Marshall) both think if you run the 46 blitz, where they both blitz from the outside, it'll work." He goes, "OK. I get it. I get it. I know. Brilliant." We would just talk like that. Then tweet, tweet. Time to go back on the field and I'd ask, "Do they get to run the X stunt?" And he'd go, "Yeah, but if it doesn't work, they don't get to run it the rest of the day." Look, it's going to work. But Buddy listened. And he trusted. And that's why he needed smart players. You didn't need brilliant players. But you needed smart players who were disciplined and who would study. And that to me was the beauty of playing in that defense for Buddy. You were really able during the week to put yourself in every situation. "OK, they're in a split backfield. I know I'm going to be running a zone. If the guy goes in I and they motion strong or weak, we're going to be in this coverage." ... Even on the coverages, if we're going to double (a receiver) and here's Leslie Frazier and I'm here, we've got three coverages. We can just play in and out. If he runs an out, you've got him and I'll cover you deep. And if he breaks in, you go deep and I've got him. So I'd give (a hand signal). Or you might say, I can really cover here and I can jam him. So now it's like a pitcher and a catcher (with the signals). You're going to bump him and beat him up and now I've got it easy and I go deep. But it was amazing. You could have a totally different style of doubling a receiver on this side of the ball than on the other side. And I'm sure if you're watching that on film as an opposing offense, you go "What the hell?' On this side, they're doing in and out. On that side, they're doing bump and run." It was all based on Buddy giving me and Leslie and Mike Richardson the power to make those adjustments based on our best guess of how we can achieve that. You would never think that Buddy would give that freedom. He's such a control freak. But he did. And it was really cool. He listened.

2. The signature performance for the '85 defense was ...

– Hampton: Giants game.

When you are in the playoffs, you have to stand up and play your best. And we did that. We lost the next two years (in the postseason) to the Redskins because we gave up some ticky-tack touchdowns and we didn't have the ability to score and get back in the game. When I think to 1985, that Dallas performance was great (in a 44-0 shutout in November). And there were others. But you have to step up in the playoffs. The Giants, we thought, were the second-best team in football that year. And after we beat them, after we shut them out in the playoffs, we knew we were on our way. This will tell you how good our defense was, how good that team was. About 10 years ago, I was doing an appearance at a Chevy dealership on a cold, rainy November day. And they had a big-screen TV in the showroom and they were showing the '85 Giants game. I had never seen that. Because after that game, we moved on so quickly to work on the Rams. ... So I had never seen that film. Now I'm watching it in this showroom. I played terribly. Mike Singletary played terribly. Walter (Payton) didn't have a very good game. And (Jim) McMahon wasn't all that good either. But think about that. That's how good that Super Bowl team was. We killed the second-best team in football when three Hall of Famers and our starting quarterback all had bad games. Think about that. Three Hall of Famers and the quarterback all struggled and you still kill them. That's a great team.

– Wilson: I think I really saw it coming together after the Dallas game.

Man, 44-0. I really saw it come together then. Everything was clicking. That's the game for me. I remember what Everson Walls said before that game. "The Bears haven't played anybody." And I remember after the game, Hampton said, "Yeah, we still haven't played anybody."

– Fencik: Dallas.

People always ask, "When was it that you really felt like you could go to the Super Bowl." Well, you would like to think that (it was) in the NFC championship game in '84. I had two interceptions off Joe Montana in the first half. I'm like, "Hey, I own this guy. Bring it on." But we got crushed. For me, I was talking to fans and I had a particularly good friend who was coming in from out of the country and I said, "You've got to come in and you've got to go down to Dallas with us. And if we win this game, I think we have a chance of going to the Super Bowl." Well, we won. Forty-four to nothing. We came back and I'm like, "We've got a good chance here." We were really starting to believe.

3. When I think of our playoff dominance and the statistical reality that we had as many takeaways (10) as points allowed in the postseason, my gut reaction is ...

– Hampton: Honestly? I'm mad that McMahon botched that handoff (to Payton) and we had to give up a field goal early in the Super Bowl.

That's the very first thing I think about. Now that's greed, isn't it? And look, (the starters) were off the field when we gave up a meaningless touchdown (to the Patriots) at the end. But think about it. We almost had three consecutive shutouts. In the postseason. That's solid gold, baby.

– Wilson: We were having fun.

It wasn't about those numbers. Ever. It wasn't about trying to go out and beat somebody else down. We were just enjoying one another, always having a good time. Whatever the score was, that's what the score was. We had a great time. You look at Singletary. You look at Wilber. Where are you going to go? You look at Hampton. You look at Richard. Gary and those guys behind us. Where are you going to go? And thank God for everybody else that Todd Bell wasn't around. Because Todd Bell was vicious. But then you had Double-D (Dave Duerson). (Steve) McMichael. Then you bring The Fridge in to the mix. Man. We had the guys. We just had the guys. Talent. Confidence. That was such a great time. Such a great time. Man. You can never get time back. But you sure as hell can reminisce.

– Fencik: Wow. Just wow. Right?

We were really good. We used to have this mindset that if the offense could just get us 10 points, that was all we needed. I was talking to Matt Suhey about his. And he said it: "We knew if we could get more than one touchdown, it was going to be a tough day for the opposing offense to catch up." You don't really think so much about the shutout part of things. It was more just executing your game plan. I have in my home the Friday last page that Buddy would write. (Secretary) Mary Albright would have to cleanse or censor a little bit. But it was, "Here's what we have to do to win this game." And when you look at those playoffs, Buddy was on it. I mean, we executed perfectly. Beat the Giants. Against L.A., hey, you've really got to stop Eric Dickerson. And Mike Singletary had a signature hit on him in the first quarter. And then you finally get to that Super Bowl? It's so nuts down there. Here's the moment of your life, really and you're worrying about whether my parents have their tickets. Everybody's calling you for tickets. "I'm two short." My brothers and sisters are upset because they can't bring their spouses. I'm like, "Oh, my God. I have a game. I have a game!" So there's a lot of opportunity for distractions with a game like that. But for us, having two weeks and having already played the Patriots and beat them, it was all about, hey, we know we can beat them. We've done it. But you still have to do it again. And we did.

4. When I look at the current Bears defense and consider its potential, my first thoughts are ...

– Hampton: For a defense to be good, it has to have special players.

Well, Khalil Mack is a special player. Akiem Hicks is a special player. Eddie Jackson is a special player. Those three guys right there elevate everything. They're special. Danny Trevathan brings a lot. He's strong; a really good player. Now they need a couple more. Leonard Floyd has to learn how to get off blocks. Eddie Goldman needs to play like a Pro Bowler. And there's no reason why he can't. I look at that defense and they are on the cusp. Last season was an extraordinary year with balls bouncing up in the air and they grab it and run it in for a touchdown. Those things are great. Last year was great. But in the playoffs, when Philadelphia needs to put together a (12-play, 60-yard drive) to win and you can't stop them, you're not there yet. You have to be able to stop people when you need to stop them. And we didn't do it last year (in the playoffs). And listen, Matt Nagy had a great first year. He was Coach of the Year. But he wasn't even the best coach on the team last year. Vic Fangio was. He made that thing work. And now, as a group, they have to keep that hunger. When we lost the '84 (NFC) championship game, there are two ways you can go. You can either crash and burn. Or you can suck it up, dig deeper and kick the door open. That's what we did. Will this group do it? Let's hope. At the end of the day, it's clear they have a core of special players on defense. And it should be a lot of fun to watch them.

– Wilson: I think they have the opportunity to be something.

They have the opportunity to do something great. But you have to keep in mind that today's football is not like the football we played. Because when we played, you had to impose your will on somebody. You had to beat the other team down for four quarters. Now it's so much more controlled. I can't get up to you and grab you by the neck and shake the (expletive) out of you. Now I'll be fined. Or I'm a dirty player. Now it's like hitting the quarterback. You can't do anything. Now, if you duck down and make a mistake and your helmet hits the other guy's, you get penalized for it. It's crazy. So it's different. Obviously, we understand what the NFL is trying to do. One, keep everybody safe. And two, keep that money out there. Keep those stars on the field. But with this defense right now, it's all there. Defense wins championships, man. They're good up front. They have a hell of a linebacking corps. They've got great heart. Now they have to put the pieces together in the secondary, which I believe they will. And if I were to identify any question mark, it's that I'm not sure what's behind (the starters). If somebody were to get hurt, what then? See, we had a good second team too. Top to bottom. The guys on our second team would have started somewhere else. So that's part of it too.

– Fencik: How can you not be impressed with Khalil Mack?

How are (offenses) going to adjust to that? But talk about a guy opening my eyes or turning my head? Man, it's Akiem Hicks. Whoa! That guy. From the day he came on, you looked and thought, "How did the Patriots let him get away?" (Bill) Belichick, right? There must be some major flaw here that I haven't seen. But we certainly haven't seen it here. And for me, I also enjoy watching corners. I know how difficult it is to cover. And I don't think that (Kyle) Fuller and Prince (Amukamara) get enough credit. Fuller completely turned around his career. I was like, "Ehhh. I'm not sure on him. Is he really a first-round draft choice?" And then whatever got into him (in 2017), he played great. And then I thought "OK, is he going to relax?" And he didn't. He really loves the challenge.