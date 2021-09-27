Ira Winderman: Heat camp setting up as a time to sweat the small stuff

When it comes to camp competition, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra during Monday’s media day assuredly will point to decisions that need to be made in coming weeks.

But there aren’t many. At least not many of substantive weight.

The initial impression ahead of Tuesday’s start of training camp at FTX Arena is a regular-season opening lineup of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.

From there, expectations are that Dewayne Dedmon plays as the first center off the bench, Markieff Morris as the first forward in reserve, Tyler Herro as the primary backup guard.

Instead, the Heat likely will be sweating the smaller stuff ahead of their Oct. 21 regular-season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Such as . . .

Ballhandler B: At 35, Lowry will miss time. He just will.

Last season, Kendrick Nunn essentially was a placeholder at point guard, even as a starter, with Goran Dragic eventually entering to settle the offense.

With Dragic now gone, Gabe Vincent at the moment is the closest thing to a backup point guard on the roster, and even during the offseason he proved more valuable to Nigeria’s Olympic team as a shooter.

That should create preseason interest in where the Heat turn for playmaking when Lowry is off the court. Do they put that back on Herro’s plate, after an uneven run at the point at the start of last season? Will there be more point Adebayo? Or will Butler simply seize possession and run things?

One-way two-ways?: Third-year Caleb Martin and undrafted rookie Marcus Garrett both are on two-way contracts that limit them to 50 games on the active roster over the 82-game regular season.

But with Victor Oladipo still sidelined by his May quadriceps surgery, Udonis Haslem mostly a mentor, and KZ Okpala uneven during summer league, the preseason presents an opportunity to make a claim for rotation roles for each.

Whether either winters in Sioux Falls could come down to making themselves invaluable in October.

The KZ clock: Speaking of Okpala, as the clock ticks toward the final season on his three-year guaranteed deal, the preseason might be the 11th hour to create a meaningful impression.

The play was patchy during summer league; it can’t afford to be during camp. Okpala could be the Heat’s ultimate evaluation decision over coming weeks.

Turk Nowitzki: Yurtseven was consistent enough during summer league to merit a spot on the standard roster. Still, summer performances can prove inflated when considering the competition.

If, however, the numbers are there against NBA-level competition during the preseason, then a rotation role cannot be summarily dismissed.

The play of Yurtseven in the six exhibitions well could determine the lengths Spoelstra is willing to go with his power rotation.

The final four: Micah Potter, Javonte Smart, Dru Smith and D.J. Stewart likely all are targeted for time in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. But before the four head to South Dakota there will be an opportunity to create an impression should an eventual call-up be needed.

The Heat in the past have cycled back to their Exhibit 10 camp prospects, so initial impressions could conceivably have long-term implications.

And two more: The Heat likely will add two more players to the camp roster later in the process, after initial cuts, in order to funnel two additional prospects to the Skyforce.

Teams can sign up to six players to Exhibit 10 deals, with two such contracts still remaining for the Heat.

A Haslem sighting: Haslem did not appear in either of last season’s exhibitions amid the NBA’s truncated 2020 preseason. Now there will be six exhibitions.

Should the Heat go all six without Haslem stepping on the court it would offer a distinct sign that this again could be a season when the 41-year-old’s 2021-22 playing time will be measured in mere minutes.

