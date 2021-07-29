Hawks select Jalen Johnson in first round

The Hawks took a gamble.

Jalen Johnson was the Hawks’ first-round selection in the NBA draft as they added potential to the young core of players that helped the team advance to the Eastern Conference finals this season. The Hawks made the selection of the Duke small forward with the No. 20 overall pick Thursday.

The 19-year-old Johnson abruptly left Duke in the middle of his only season in February and declared for the draft. He reportedly said he wanted to be 100% healthy for the draft.

In 13 games, including eight starts, he averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.4 minutes. At 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, with a 7-foot wingspan, he shot 52.3% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range.

Johnson was a five-star recruit coming out of the state of Wisconsin. He is considered to have considerable upside.

The Hawks also have a second-round pick, No. 48 overall.