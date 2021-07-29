Officers use stun guns in arrest of New Orleans Pelicans Jaxson Hayes in Los Angeles

NBA player Jaxson Hayes was stunned by Los Angeles police during a takedown before he was arrested and charge with resisting arrest, police said.

Officers were called to a residence at around 3 a.m. early Wednesday in response to a domestic dispute. The confrontation with Hayes, 21, began after officers ordered him to remain outside the home. Despite being blocked by officers, Hayes attempted to enter the residence.

Police said officers attempted to place Hayes’ hands behind his back, but he broke free and pushed an officer into a wall, according to NBC News.

The entire incident was caught on body cameras.

“Officers utilized physical force to take Hayes down to the ground to overcome his resistance. Once on the ground, Hayes attempted to get up and continued resisting officers,” police said. “Officers utilized two deployments of the taser, as well as bodyweight and physical force during the altercation, which lasted for approximately two and a half minutes, before officers were able to handcuff Hayes.”

The altercation is under investigation.

“As with all Department use of force, the incident was investigated by an uninvolved Department supervisor. During the investigation, it was requested that Force Investigation Division (FID) assess the incident due to the possibility of force being applied to Hayes’ neck during the use of force,” police said.

Hayes was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries before he was booked into the Van Nuys Jail.

An officer was also treated for an injury at the hospital, according to police.

“We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes,” the New Orleans Pelicans said in a statement. “We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Larry Hanna, the police union attorney who is representing the unidentified officer said that officer was “badly hurt.”

“He was pushed violently against a wall, and blood from the officer’s head was left on the wall at the impact,” Hanna said. “Young people look up to NBA players, and this type of behavior should not be tolerated.”

Hayes posted a $25,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon. He has a court date scheduled for Jan. 24, court documents show.

Hayes was the number eight pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds last season.