How does James Bouknight fit with the NBA teams he’s been linked to?

James Bouknight’s freshman year at UConn showed he had the potential to play in the NBA. His impressive sophomore year proved he could be a first-round pick. Ensuing pre-draft workouts with teams and at the NBA combine moved him into lottery and top-10 discussion.

The only question left to answer is where, exactly, will Bouknight land on Thursday night?

He told reporters Monday that he has worked out with the Oklahoma City, Charlotte, Golden State, Orlando and New Orleans. The Pelicans, however, made a deal with Memphis that likely eliminates them from the Bouknight sweepstakes.

Here’s how Bouknight fits ahead of Thursday’s draft.

Oklahoma City Thunder

— First-round picks: 6, 16, 18

— 2020-21 record: 22-50, 14th in the Western Conference

Only so much stock can be put into mock drafts, but The Athletic, The Ringer, ESPN and Bleacher Report all project Bouknight to be picked sixth overall by the Thunder on Thursday night.

In the position Oklahoma City is in — rebuilding, stockpiling assets and looking toward the future — player fit isn’t the highest priority, though the uber-athletic Bouknight would create an explosive backcourt with 23-year-old guard Shae Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 23.7 points this season. With the addition of UConn great Kemba Walker over the summer, Bouknight’s exact position with Oklahoma City might be unclear. If Walker were to be the primary ballhandler with Gilgeous-Alexander playing a combo guard role, Bouknight could see minutes backing up both.

“I had a great workout,” Bouknight said. “I got to eat dinner with [general manager] Sam [Presti] and other guys in the front office. They’re also great people. They have a great organization, they’ve got a young team. I could see myself fitting in with them.”

The Thunder, who hold 36 draft picks over the next seven seasons, aren’t in win-now mode. That could be a positive for Bouknight, who’d likely have the time to develop as an NBA player without the expectation of competing for a team with title hopes off the bat.

UConn fans should like this one, too. With Bouknight in Oklahoma City, the Thunder would effectively become Storrs Midwest with head coach Mark Daigneault (former Huskies student manager) and Walker.

Orlando Magic

— First-round picks: 5, 8

— 2020-21 record: 21-51, 14th in the Eastern Conference

What Orlando needs more than anything is someone — anyone — who can score.

Enter Bouknight.

Heralded as one of the draft’s top three-level scorers and shot creators, Bouknight would fill an immediate need for the Magic, who scored the 29th fewest points per game last season, had the worst field-goal percentage, and were worst from 2-point range.

In trading big man Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls and forward Evan Fournier to the Celtics at last season’s trade deadline, the Magic signaled another rebuilding era has begun. Bouknight would be another young piece alongside second-year guard and New York native Cole Anthony, 22-year-old center Wendell Carter Jr. and defensive-minded power forward Jonathan Isaac.

Given the Magic would have two shots at taking Bouknight in the top 10, the Brooklyn native may have a draft floor of eight. He also has a few ties already to players on the roster.

“I had a workout with the Magic,” Bouknight said. “Cole is my guy. I’ve known him for a little minute. Whenever we’re with each other, we just vibe ... we brought it, when we get on that court together it’s something different. I think I’d be a great fit on Orlando, playing alongside him and RJ [Hampton], that’d be fun.”

Golden State Warriors

— First-round picks: 7, 14

— 2020-21 record: 39-33, ninth in the Western Conference

Unlike the Thunder and Magic, the Warriors have immediate plans of competing for a NBA title. Steph Curry showed last season he’s still an MVP-caliber player, and Klay Thompson is expected to return from a torn Achilles and play for the first time in two seasons. Though he’s lost a step offensively, Draymond Green is still elite on defense, finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.

So where does that leave Bouknight? There are two scenarios:

First, teams can never have too much scoring, and Bouknight offers that. With his jump shot still a question, learning the ways of deep shooting from Curry and Thompson — two of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history — isn’t a bad situation. He wouldn’t be tasked with carrying too much of the offensive load early on, either.

But the Warriors have been rumored to want another star to pair with Curry, Thompson and Green. If those draft picks aren’t moved before the draft for an elite-level player, Bouknight could be used as a trade chip down the line.

Charlotte Hornets

— First-round pick: 11

— 2020-21 record: 33-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference

Could Bouknight follow Walker’s path (ninth overall, 2011) as the next former Husky to be drafted by Charlotte in the lottery? It’s certainly possible, even though Bouknight has received more and more top-10 buzz as the draft has approached.

Bouknight would join a backcourt that features reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and 27-year-old Terry Rozier, who averaged better than 20 points per game last season. Where Bouknight could slide into is the minutes that could potentially be left by guard Devonte Graham, a free agent this summer. Graham played 27 minutes per game last season and averaged 13.3 points.

Pairing Bouknight with Ball long term is intriguing. Ball established himself as one of the league’s premier passers a season ago, and while Bouknight primarily played with the ball in his hands at UConn, he proved he could play off the ball when he got open on backdoor cuts.

Memphis Grizzlies

— First-round pick: 10

— 2020-21 record: 38-34, eighth in the Western Conference

Athleticism.

That’s what you’d get with Bouknight with Ja Morant, Memphis’ freakishly athletic third-year guard from Murray State, on the same team. That duo alone would lead the league in jump-out-the-gym ability.

He’d join Morant, Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen in Memphis’ backcourt. The team is the right mesh of young (the average age of the team is slightly over 24 years old) and competitive, as they finished in playoff position a year ago. Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have proven to be a formidable young duo. Bouknight would join the likes of Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton to create a youthful core in the west.

New York Knicks

— First-round picks: 19, 21

— 2020-21 record: 41-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference

Here’s the wild card.

Bouknight’s home state team has two late first-round picks and the second of the second round. They would likely need to package them with a player (or two) if they had any hopes of moving into the territory to get him. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the Knicks are among the teams that could “shake things up come draft time.”

New York surprised many by finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference last season, and the trio of R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley look to be something the Knicks want to build around.

In Tom Thibodeau’s system, New York excelled defensively. But it was 26th overall in points per game and 21st in field-goal percentage. Adding Bouknight to a strong defensive team would give the Knicks another offensive weapon, and with Quickley and Barrett being the only guards under contract for next season, he could be a much needed rotation piece.