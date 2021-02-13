After holding a high perch among sports leagues, why have the NBA and Adam Silver reversed course on COVID-19 and national anthem protests?

CHICAGO — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver charted a history of taking the moral high ground, creating separation from predecessor David Stern and other sports leagues.

Silver banned Donald Sterling, supported player protests and suspended the 2019-20 season in the early stages of COVID-19. Those actions placed the NBA on a high perch, but cracks in the facade have started to show in 2021 as a series of decisions in February casts doubt on Silver’s leadership.

After executing a successful playoff bubble in Florida last season, the NBA has backtracked on its safety-first approach. The NBA and NBPA decided to place the All-Star Game in Atlanta despite player concerns at the top of the league. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo publicly questioned the choice and expressed “zero interest in participating.”

Silver followed that strategic misstep with a moral one, answering Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s decision to stop playing the national anthem before games with an iron fist. The NBA, which often receives praise for simply allowing events to play out, issued a statement almost immediately demanding all teams play the anthem they continue welcoming fans back into arenas.

The Chicago Tribune’s DeAntae Prince and Jamal Collier discuss the NBA’s recent shift.

— DeAntae Prince: Even with all the details laid bare, it’s still hard to understand this heel turn Silver has taken in recent weeks. The NBA took a strong stance on safety early in the pandemic, pledging to listen to doctors and protect players at all costs.

They appeared to be making good on that statement. The bubble was a marvel, and stories about the level of testing there were impressive. Because of the NBA’s transparency and candor, the bubble provided some of my only guilt-free sports viewing of 2020. Now we’ve watched the league abandon the standard it set even as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. The 2020-21 season feels so much muddier, and the All-Star Game rollout is no exception.

Jamal, the wildest thing about this is the league’s decision to land on Atlanta of all places for All-Star weekend. I feel as if there would be a lot less uproar if Silver and the NBPA actually ran the topic past players and picked a city with real restrictions. We saw what happened when the Super Bowl descended on Tampa, Fla., so to pretend like this decision doesn’t create a potential superspreader event is just tone-deaf. But I’ll get off my high horse and ask: Where do you stand on this All-Star Game plan?

— Jamal Collier: I mean, a week ago a fan sitting courtside in Atlanta yelled in the face of the biggest star in the league, so sure, let’s return there for an All-Star Game. Of course, this is stupid and not needed — I’m not sure anyone actually is champing at the bit to watch an actual All-Star Game. Can we get a week without postponed games first??? But if there’s one thing this pandemic has taught us, money drives everything, and this piece in the Athletic this week did a good job of explaining the financial stakes for all parties involved, including the league, networks and players.

I know people have been clamoring for the return of the bubble, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find many players, coaches or staff who spent the entire time in Orlando, Fla., who have a desire to do that again for an extended period. Once the NFL and MLB got through a season despite all their COVID-19-related issues, I’m not sure it was realistic for the NBA to play on some moral high ground this season.

Now, do they have to play an All-Star Game? No. The optics of this are bad, and the risk is totally unnecessary, but it does sound as if the players are going to head into some kind of bubble environment with stringent testing for those few days. My question is, why make your players give up their week off to go through this for another week of protocols and testing? Also, what about the non-All-Star players who are presumably going back home for the week and traveling around the country? It just all seems shortsighted.

— Prince: Totally agree, and that approach seems to be a theme here. It was definitely the case when the NBA surprised us again this week by cracking down on the national anthem, issuing a mandate for all teams to play it before games. Mind you, the Mavericks had played 13 games without standing for the national anthem and no one missed it. Our colleague Kevin Williams wrote a great column about how odd it is to stand, hand over heart, and listen to the anthem every day before doing your job. It’s hard not to agree when placed in those terms. I mean, we didn’t stand in our living rooms and play the anthem before writing this post.

The sad thing about this is how the NBA seemingly has thrown caution to the wind. The league always had done a good job of straddling that line under Silver. Now, even after having the privilege of learning from the NFL’s mistakes in handling Colin Kaepernick, it appears the NBA hasn’t heeded obvious warnings.

Cuban didn’t draw a line in the sand on this. He consulted with the league and listened to the community, as so many others pledge to do. He shouldn’t be dragged through the mud for trying to undo an outdated and unnecessary tradition. What were your feelings here?

— Collier: Honestly, I can’t believe we’re still talking about this song, man. It has been five years since Kaepernick began kneeling to protest police brutality. Five years. And yet, I feel as if I’ve been stuck in national anthem discourse ever since.

Forced displays of jingoism are bad and not necessary before sporting events. Choosing not to play the national anthem but also not really doing anything to better the conditions for Black people also don’t do much for me.

— Prince: And that brings us to Silver. I don’t think we have to pretend that any league commissioner is overly progressive. At the end of the day, they work for 30 billionaire sports owners and represent their interests, not the players’ or general public’s. The moves Silver is making shouldn’t surprise me but yet they do.

He always has been careful about what he said in public. Even when players wore “I can’t breathe” shirts years back, he said he would prefer for players to follow the dress-code rule. But ultimately, even if he didn’t jump out there and lobby for protest, he never made it punitive. Does he just feel as if he gave a lot of leash and this move is taking it too far? Is it because the move came from an owner instead of a player?

It’s hard to know what made this a step too far. But as I’ve learned over the last five years, a lot of people hold that flag dear in ways I never will as a Black man in America. We understand who puts money in the NBA’s coffers — and so does Silver.

— Collier: I’m actually fascinated by what is next for Silver now that the honeymoon period has worn off. The feeling of a “heel turn” dates even further than these last few weeks, probably starting around the NBA’s handling of the China-Daryl Morey situation, so I’m excited to see everyone judge him as a commissioner with a little more scrutiny and honesty. Don’t forget it was kind of glossed over that one of the reasons for the bubble was that owners would have ripped up the CBA and locked out the players had they not continued the season and um … that seemed bad.

Silver has been lauded during his time as a commissioner, sometimes rightfully so. However, in retrospect, as ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr. so expertly put it, he got a lot of credit for sinking some putts that were on the edge of the cup anyway (Sterling especially).

The NBA has done a wonderful job of creating the illusion of being “the progressive league” just because it doesn’t operate in the same openly tyrannical and draconian ways the NFL treats its players. But you’re right, DP, everything has been laid bare recently, and the NBA has taken every opportunity to show where they stand.