Chicago Bulls lose 105-101 to Washington Wizards after Zach LaVine misses a potential tying layup in the closing seconds

The Chicago Bulls began another stretch without their starting frontcourt with a 105-101 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night at the United Center.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 35 points and had a chance to tie the score at 103 in the final seconds, but he missed a layup at the rim. LaVine looked around for a foul call after the play, but no whistle was blown, handing the Bulls (9-14) a disappointing loss against a struggling team.

Bradley Beal scored 35 points and added seven assists to lead the Wizards (6-15).

Earlier in the day the Bulls announced forward Lauri Markkanen will be out two to four weeks with a shoulder sprain, joining center Wendell Carter Jr. on the sideline. Without Markkanen, the offense struggled to maintain rhythm while the Bulls went cold shooting, going 9-for-30 (30%) from 3-point range.

Thad Young posted another strong game with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds, but the rest of the team other than LaVine struggled to score consistently, including Coby White, who went 3-for-10 and had eight points.

“We just had a lot of guys who were out of rhythm,” coach Billy Donovan said.