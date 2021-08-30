Mariners takeaways: France flashes bat and glove, Lewis to begin rehab assignment

Seattle Mariners’ Ty France hits a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

When Seattle traded budding catcher Austin Nola to the Padres one year ago, it was never the plan to acquire the best defensive first baseman in the American League.

The Mariners weren’t on a pre-deadline search for their cornerstone first baseman, mainly due to the presence of Evan White, last year’s Gold Glove winner at the position. What they did want was an impact bat that could play multiple infield positions.

They wanted San Diego’s Ty France in the deal, and they got him.

A month into 2021, Evan White went down with a hip flexor injury that required surgery. France, mainly Seattle’s second baseman to that point, filled in.

France wasn’t a first baseman -- nor did the Mariners expect him to be one -- when acquired last summer. But sometimes, you can’t judge a book by its cover, manager Scott Servais said.

Sometimes, you have to open a book up and read it — and that is exactly what they did.

“The chapters have been much more interesting to me than maybe we thought.”

In 629 innings at first base this season — roughly 70 full games — France’s fielding percentage is 1.000. He has been, quite literally, perfect.

It’s France’s confidence that contributes to his success at the position, Servais said. Compared to Gold Glove-winning shortstop J.P. Crawford, there’s no doubt he can make a play when a ball is hit to him.

He wants the ball hit to him.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“When I look at J.P. (Crawford) out there, J.P. wants every ball into him, so you know it’s gonna be an out,” Servais said. “And Ty’s got the same look about it. (He) comes through with a lot of reps, working his tail off, feeling good about himself, and knows he can help the team in a number of different ways.”

Through Friday, France leads American League first basemen in WAR (wins above replacement) since the All-Star Break with 1.6. He’s turned as many double plays as anyone in the league from the position, and, astoundingly, has yet to make an error at first base.

His teammates are taking notice. Marco Gonzales says the first baseman is making it look easy. Jake Bauers said he believes France “knows himself.”

It’s been “freaking impressive to watch,” Bauers said.

“I mean, every ball on the ground, I don’t even have to look up,” Gonzales said. “It feels like he gets (hitters) out everywhere… scooping the ball at first base and running things down. He’s just a sure thing right now.”

What France was acquired for was his bat, and he’s lived up to expectations, and then some. His .290 batting average ranks eleventh in the American League, and his .340 average for the month of August leads the team.

Around the time of White’s hip injury, France caught the injury bug, spending ten days on the injured list with wrist inflammation. He battled through discomfort in June, but exploded after the All-Star Break. There’s no question his health made that difference.

“Fortunately, I’ve always been able to hit,” France said earlier last week. “When I’m 100 percent healthy, there’s nothing in the back of my mind. I can just go out there and be myself. And like I said, it comes down to being healthy and being able to get my (best) swing off when I need to.”

Servais praised France’s situational hitting ability. Last week, the first baseman cranked game-tying, ninth-inning home runs in consecutive games. On Sunday, he put the Mariners on the board with a first-inning, RBI single.

France knows what pitches to look for, and when. He’s able to avoid slumps — and shifts — by spraying the ball to all areas of the field, and pitchers are unlikely to fool him on consecutive pitches.

“He doesn’t really take a conventional (batting practice),” Bauers said. “I mean, the guy is yanking balls down the line for five rounds. … I think he knows his swing, he knows what it takes for him to feel good, and he knows what it takes for him to feel right.”

Mariners add veteran reliever Doolittle to bolster bullpen

In recent weeks, the Mariners have prioritized the additions of veteran relievers for their on-the-rise bullpen, and Thursday was no different.

Seattle announced the acquisition of Sean Doolittle off waivers from Cincinnati, a ten-year veteran that bolsters the bullpen and adds postseason experience to the roster.

Originally selected in the 2007 draft as a first baseman, Doolittle transformed his career into one of an experienced reliever with 20 postseason appearances. He won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019, and sported a 4.46 earned run average across 38 ⅓ innings with the Reds this season.

He made his Seattle debut Friday, lasting one scoreless inning despite allowing three hits. Doolittle went nine days between appearances, but threw in his backyard to stay fresh, Servais said.

“Certainly, he’s got a ton of experience,” Servais said of his newest reliever. “He’s left-handed, he’s been around. He’s always had a good arm. … He’s an interesting guy, (with an) interesting story. I’m excited to have him join the club.”

Doolittle, 34, will enter free agency this winter. To make room on the active roster, Seattle designated Keynan Middleton for assignment, and subsequently outrighted him to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers.

INJURY REPORT

Any day now: that’s when to expect Kyle Lewis to start a rehab assignment.

After months on the injured list with a torn right meniscus, Seattle’s reigning AL Rookie of the Year hopes to take the field for Triple-A Tacoma in the coming days.

The club hoped for Saturday, Servais said. Then, Sunday became the target date.

Now, Servais says to expect Lewis to take the field either Monday or Tuesday.

“Obviously, he needs to get his timing back, as far as at-bats go,” Servais said of Lewis. “The workload, where he’s at, I think he’s feeling really good about where he’s at physically. … Hopefully that can happen sooner rather than later.”

Upon his big league return, general manager Jerry Dipoto said that the club plans to be cautious with Lewis. They don’t want to “overwhelm” him, and it’s likely that Lewis will split time between center field and designated hitter, with occasional days spent at left or right field.

Starter Justus Sheffield, currently on a rehab assignment in Tacoma, has yet to return from the injured list, though he already has a new role.

With Sheffield’s return looming, Scott Servais looked at his rotation, and opted to leave it untouched. He spoke with Sheffield, and told the left-hander that he’s likely to assume a bullpen role. He’s excited to return, regardless of his role, and made a third rehab appearance for Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, the first as a reliever.

Sheffield struggled, allowing three hits and three runs, two of them earned, in an inning of relief for the Rainiers. He bounced back Sunday, striking out two and facing the minimum in his second appearance from the bullpen.

“First of all, he’s got to be healthy and throw the ball well,” Servais said. “But he really could be a nice piece for us. Somebody we could use out of the bullpen. … We really like how our starters are throwing the ball, so that’s been explained to him.”

Servais also noted that the following days could determine whether the Mariners decide to shut down starter Justin Dunn for the rest of the season. As of Sunday, the club had yet to make a decision.

On Saturday, the Mariners placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz was another injured list addition Saturday with a left forearm strain, retroactive to August 25. In a subsequent move, Seattle selected right-handed pitchers Jimmy Yacabonis and Wyatt Mills from Triple-A Tacoma.

Servais said that Misiewicz should return immediately after his ten-day stint; it’s unclear whether Fraley would need additional recovery time.

Shed Long Jr., out since July 28 with a shin injury, was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

UP NEXT

After reaching a season-high eleven games above .500 with a pair of wins in Oakland, Seattle spent three days searching for a timely hit against the Royals.

For a Mariners team ranked as the “clutchest” in baseball this season, it was a surprising slowing of pace against the fourth-place Royals, who grabbed three of four in last weekend’s series at T-Mobile Park. Kansas City won all of their contests by two runs or less; Seattle’s 4-3 win Sunday saved the Mariners from a home sweep.

“We’re used to winning those games,” Servais said. “We usually find a way, and we just couldn’t get it done.”

The Mariners (70-61) trail Boston by 4.5 games in the Wild Card race. They’ll host the Astros for three games beginning Monday before starting another road trip.

“We’ve got a lot of big games yet to play,” Servais said. “If you want to get in the playoffs, this is the stuff you’re going to have to grind through.”