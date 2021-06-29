Mariners reliever Hector Santiago appealing suspension for foreign substance on glove

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, left, listens to home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi about relief pitcher Hector Santiago, right, during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Mariners reliever Hector Santiago will appeal the 10-game suspension issued Tuesday by Major League Baseball for having what umpires determined as a foreign substance on his glove during Sunday’s win over the White Sox.

The 33-year-old left-hander opened the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, which resumed in the third inning after being delayed by rain the previous day, for the Mariners, tossing 2 1/3 innings before leaving the game in the fifth.

Santiago met with the umpiring crew while on his way back to the dugout for a substance check — the league implemented checks of pitchers for foreign substances ahead of last Monday’s games — and was ejected moments later by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi. Santiago was the first player ejected since the league began regularly checking pitchers following their outings. His glove was confiscated and placed in a plastic bag to be sent to New York for inspection.

Crew chief Tom Hallion later told a pool reporter Santiago was ejected “for having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.”

Santiago and Mariners manager Scott Servais both said postgame Santiago only had rosin on his glove.

“When you put rosin on sweat, it gets sticky,” Servais said, noting the high humidity in Chicago.

“My mindset was just use rosin and attack the zone, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do,” Santiago said. “I know that I didn’t use anything today.”

Both Santiago and Servais seemed confident Santiago would be cleared, but the suspension was issued Tuesday afternoon.

Santiago’s suspension was set to begin Tuesday as the Mariners open a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, but Santiago will remain on the roster while the appeal is heard.

“We’ll take it day-to-day until we get some finalization, some clarification … on the situation that happened on Sunday,” Servais said pregame Tuesday.

A report from ESPN on Tuesday said Santiago’s glove has not been looked at further by the league.

Servais also said pregame the glove had not been inspected, and reiterated again that Santiago only had rosin on his glove.

“Just to be clear, there was no foreign substance that was on his glove,” Servais said. “It was rosin. Rosin is behind the pitcher’s mound, so it’s not foreign, it is not a foreign substance. I am surprised to some degree. But, I understand what Major League Baseball is trying to do. They’re trying to create a level playing field and understand why they decided to do this in the middle of the season.”

Santiago has appeared in nine games for the Mariners this season, posting a 1-1 record and 2.65 ERA across 17 innings with with 23 strikeouts to seven walks.

Should the league uphold the suspension following the appeal, the Mariners would not be able to replace Santiago on the roster.

Servais said Santiago would be available for the series opener against Toronto as he goes through the appeal process.

“I will say knowing Hector and having been around him for a number of years — not just here, but I was in Anaheim when he was over there, too — he’s been a huge proponent as far as taking on a leadership role in our clubhouse about this particular topic, in the fact that we need to stick to the rosin … do the right thing,” Servais said.

“And when we are doing the right thing, we’re following the rule, and then lo and behold something like this happens. So again, it is going through the appeal process, we’ll wait and see where it goes from there.”