Mariners takeaways: Seattle wraps up weekend with series win over AL Central-leading White Sox

Seattle Mariners’ Taylor Trammell hits a solo home run during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

The past week delivered some twists and turns, but between off days and rain delays, the Mariners (41-38) continued to pick up wins with the midseason break approaching.

Following the thrilling four-game sweep of the Rays during the most recent homestand and an off day Monday, the Mariners matched their season-best five-game winning streak when Shed Long Jr. — who launched a walk-off grand slam to cap the series against Tampa Bay — crushed another game-winning home run to top the visiting Rockies on Tuesday night.

Though they split the short two-game series with Colorado the following day, the Mariners departed Seattle having won seven of nine during the homestand.

They didn’t stop there, opening their current six-game road trip with a convincing win over the American League Central-leading White Sox on Friday, and collecting a series win by splitting Sunday’s doubleheader in Chicago.

The Mariners have now won 10 of their past 13 games, and have three series wins against their past four opponents, including the Rays and White Sox, who were both leading their divisions when they opened their series against Seattle.

“We’re playing good baseball,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said during a postgame video call when the series wrapped up Sunday. “We’ve got a lot of confidence with this group.”

Winning two of three in Chicago is another boost. The Mariners opened the series Friday with a dominant 9-3 win, during which Luis Torrens homered twice, Jake Fraley once, all nine players in the club’s batting order tallied at least one hit, and J.P. Crawford, Mitch Haniger, Jake Bauers, Dylan Moore and Torrens all recorded multi-hit games, while starter Yusei Kikuchi picked up his fifth win.

Rookie starter Logan Gilbert appeared on his way to an impressive outing Friday, opening the game with a pair of scoreless innings and three strikeouts, but the game was suspended by rain in the third inning and rescheduled for Sunday as part of a doubleheader.

The two clubs played out the scheduled nine innings from the previous night in the first game Sunday, and this time it was rookie Taylor Trammell who provided the game-winner when he crushed his second solo home run of the game — and eighth homer of the season — in the top of the ninth to give the Mariners their final 3-2 lead.

“I was extremely excited because I’m looking over to the dugout and everybody’s going crazy,” Trammell said. “That’s what it’s all about. I’m just glad I contributed to the win.”

Trammell preserved the lead in the bottom of the ninth with a running grab in center field. He also homered in the fifth to give Seattle the game’s first lead. Ty France also hit a solo shot in the sixth.

Seattle fell behind by six runs midway through the seven-inning second game Sunday, but still had a chance at completing the sweep late, rallying for four runs in the final two frames. Moore drove in a run in the sixth, and Haniger launched a three-run homer in the seventh — he leads the club with 17 — but Chicago ended the threat and preserved a 7-5 win.

“I thought we played a heck of a series overall,” Servais said. “The first game we jumped on them, did some nice things offensively. The first game (Sunday) we really pitched well, got some huge hits, certainly the home runs.

“We didn’t control the zone in the second game (Sunday), gave up too many free bases and that was kind of the story of the ballgame, but really good effort by our guys, and I thought at the end nobody’s giving at-bats away and we forced them to bring in their closer in a game that they probably thought they had wrapped up, so that says a lot about our group. Really happy with the way we’re playing. We just gave away too many free bases in the second game.

“But, overall really positive series. That team’s in first place over there, and we played I thought a couple outstanding games against them.”

A three-game series against another surging club in the Blue Jays — who have won seven of their past eight — awaits in Buffalo on the other side of Monday’s off day.

SANTIAGO EJECTED FOLLOWING SUBSTANCE CHECK

Veteran pitcher Hector Santiago, who took the mound for the Mariners when the second game of the series against the White Sox resumed in the third inning Sunday in Chicago, was ejected in the fifth following a foreign substance check by the umpiring crew.

Santiago opened the game — which was suspended due to rain Saturday afternoon — for the Mariners, tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowed one run on three hits, and struck out four while walking two, before Servais made a call to the bullpen with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Santiago handed his glove to the umpiring crew for the substance check as he walked back toward the dugout, and the 33-year-old left-hander was ejected by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi moments later after the crew inspected his glove.

Umpiring crew chief Tom Hallion, who was not on the field for the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, spoke to a pool reporter postgame and said Santiago was ejected “for having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.” Hallion said “it was very noticeable,” prompting the entire umpiring crew to inspect the glove.

“All four agreed that it was a sticky substance and that’s why he was ejected,” Hallion told the pool reporter.

Both Servais and Santiago said Santiago only had rosin on his glove.

“When you put rosin on sweat, it gets sticky,” Servais said postgame, noting the high humidity the teams played through Sunday.

“My mindset was just use rosin and attack the zone, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do,” Santiago said during a postgame video call. “I know that I didn’t use anything today.”

Santiago’s glove, which was confiscated and placed in a plastic bag, will be sent to New York for inspection by the league.

“I think once they take it back there and check it, it’s just sweat and rosin,” Santiago said. “They’re going to inspect it, they’re going to all of this science stuff behind it, it’s going to be sweat and rosin.”

Santiago is the first player to be ejected from a game since the league implemented regular checks of pitchers for foreign substances ahead of Monday’s games.

Under the protocols, he could face a 10-game suspension, and the Mariners would not be able to replace him on the roster for the duration of the suspension.

But both Servais, who had a lengthy discussion with the umpiring crew as the situation unfolded, and Santiago seemed confident he would be cleared.

“Our guys are doing the right thing,” Servais said. “They’re following the rule. The umpires are trying to do the best they can in a tough situation.”

INJURY UPDATES

▪ First baseman Evan White, who last appeared in a game with Triple-A Tacoma on June 15 on a rehab assignment, was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday as he continues to deal with a left hip flexor strain. Servais said last week White had since left Seattle to seek a second opinion on his hip. He has been on the IL since May 14.

“Evan is still trying to determine what his plan of action will be going forward with that hip issue,” Servais said last week.

▪ There is no set timetable for the return of center fielder Kyle Lewis, who has been on the IL since June 1 with a right meniscus tear and has since had surgery, but Servais said last week the reigning American League Rookie of the Year has had his stitches removed and is progressing well.

“Positive feedback from Kyle, but still a long ways away from picking up any baseball activity,” Servais said.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mariners made the following roster moves in the past week:

▪ The club claimed infielder Jake Hager off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday, while White was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster. Hager reported to Tacoma. The former first-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2011 has played nine minor league seasons with the Rays, Brewers, Mets and now Mariners. He made his big league debut with New York in May.

▪ Infielder Donovan Walton was recalled from Tacoma on Tuesday for the third time this season, while reliever Yohan Ramirez was optioned to the Rainiers.

▪ The Mariners made several moves ahead of their road trip Thursday, including acquiring infielder Wyatt Mathisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations, recalling reliever Keynan Middleton from Tacoma, optioning reliever Vinny Nittoli to the Rainiers and designating reliever Daniel Zamora for assignment. Mathisen, a former second-round pick by the Pirates in 2021 who has appeared in parts of two major league seasons for the Diamondbacks, was assigned to the Rainiers. Zamora cleared waivers and was outrighted to Tacoma on Friday.

▪ Mariners ace Marco Gonzales was scheduled to start one of the games Sunday, but was placed on the paternity list and returned to Seattle. Ramirez was recalled from Tacoma for the fourth time this season to fill the open roster spot.

▪ Reliever Robert Dugger was appointed as the 27th man for the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader and started for the Mariners.

ON DECK

The Mariners wrap up their road trip with a three-game set against the Blue Jays in Buffalo beginning Tuesday, and will reach the halfway point of their season during the series.

They return to T-Mobile Park on Friday for their final homestand before the All-Star break, with the Rangers, Yankees and Angels coming to Seattle for three games each.

The ballpark will host its “Grand Re-Opening Night” the first game of the Texas series as it returns to full seating capacity for the first time this season.