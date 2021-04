Mariners announce minor league rosters for 2021 — that means Kelenic and Gilbert in Tacoma

Jarred Kelenic rounds third base after his first home run. The Seattle Mariners Taxi Squad played in a intrasquad game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Minor league baseball is back.

Following a missed season for their affiliates last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mariners announced the rosters for their four minor league teams Friday afternoon through their player development account on Twitter.

Three of Seattle’s top 10 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, in outfielder Jarred Kelenic (No. 1), right-hander Logan Gilbert (No. 4) and catcher Cal Raleigh (No. 8), will open the season with Triple-A Tacoma.

Five more of the club’s top prospects in outfielder Julio Rodriguez (No. 2), right-handers Emerson Hancock (No. 3), George Kirby (No. 5) and Juan Then (No. 9) and left-hander Brandon Williamson (No. 10) will join High-A Everett, while infielder Noelvi Marte (No. 7) will start at Low-A Modesto.

The full rosters for each club are listed below:

Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert throws during a Seattle Mariners taxi squad game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, July 24, 2020. Joshua Bessex jbessex@thenewstribune.com

TRIPLE-A TACOMA

Pitchers

J.T. Chargois

Aaron Fletcher

Logan Gilbert

Taylor Guerrieri

Brady Lail

Wyatt Mills

Vinny Nittoli

Yohan Ramirez

Jaime Schultz

Paul Sewald

Erik Swanson

Jimmy Yacabonis

Catchers

Jose Godoy

Cal Raleigh

Infielders

Jack Mayfield

Jack Reinheimer

Sam Travis

Donovan Walton

Jantzen Witte

Outfielders

Braden Bishop

Eric Filia

Jarred Kelenic

Luis Liberato

Dillon Thomas

Modesto Nuts second baseman Jordan Cowan throws out a batter during the California League Championship game with Lancaster at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, September 15, 2017. Nuts won the game 8-1 and the series 3-0. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

DOUBLE-A ARKANSAS

Pitchers

Jack Anderson

Nick Duron

Darin Gillies

Jake Haberer

Adam Hill

Ryne Inman

Collin Kober

Darren McCaughan

Ian McKinney

Reid Morgan

Penn Murfee

Alejandro Requena

Michael Stryffeler

Devin Sweet

Catchers

Jake Anchia

Josh Morgan

Brian O’Keefe

Infielders

Jordan Cowan

Connor Kopach

Davis Masters

Joe Rizzo

Jake Scheiner

Outfielders

Bobby Honeyman

Connor Lien

Keegan McGovern

Dom-Thompson Williams

Stephen Wrenn

Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez reacts after an at-bat during an intrasquad practice game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, July 13, 2020. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

HIGH-A EVERETT

Pitchers

Jarod Bayless

Matt Brash

Isaiah Campbell

David Ellingson

Tim Elliott

Emerson Hancock

Kyle Hill

Evan Johnson

George Kirby

Reeves Martin

Bernie Martinez

Brendan McGuigan

Benjamin Onyshko

Bryan Pall

Levi Stoudt

Juan Then

Fred Villareal

Brandon Williamson

Catchers

Carter Bins

David Sheaffer

Infielders

Patrick Frick

Tyler Keenan

Kaden Polcovich

Michael Salvatore

Austin Shenton

Outfielders

Zachary DeLoach

Connor Hoover

Jack Larsen

Julio Rodriguez

Joseph Rosa

Mariners shortstop Noelvi Marte turns a double play during a Seattle Mariners taxi squad game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, July 24, 2020. Joshua Bessex jbessex@thenewstribune.com

LOW-A MODESTO

Pitchers

Jorge Benitez

Sam Carlson

Damon Casetta-Stubbs

Josias De Los Santos

Luis Curvelo

Taylor Dollard

Nolan Hoffman

Leon Hunter

Travis Kuhn

Stevie Kolek

Adam Macko

Juan Mercedes

Kelvin Nunez

Brayan Perez

Connor Phillips

Max Roberts

Matthew Willroot

Robert Winslow

Catchers

Ty Duvall

Matt Scheffler

Infielders

Dariel Gomez

Cesar Izturis

Justin Lavey

Noelvi Marte

Juan Querecuto

Outfielders

Cade Marlowe

Robert Perez

Alberto Rodriguez

Brett Rodriguez

Trent Tingelstad