Mariners takeaways: Seattle’s bullpen is one of baseball’s best in April

Seattle Mariners pitcher Kendall Graveman (49) throws a pitch. The Seattle Mariners played the San Francisco Giants in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 3, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

When the Mariners opened spring training in February, much of their roster, which includes several returners expected to pace this club to the postseason in the years to come, seemed set.

There were still some lingering questions, of course, and perhaps none bigger than how the collection of relievers the club had pieced together might perform.

“We had some question marks,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said recently. “We didn’t really know how that was all going to come together and gel.”

The club is now three weeks into the season, and entered Sunday’s series finale in Boston one game back of the A’s in the American League West and tied for the second-best record in the league.

The Mariners have lost only one series in the first month — during the opening homestand against the White Sox, which is also the only time this season they’ve lost consecutive games — and come from behind to win in seven of their 13 victories, all while playing one of the toughest early-season schedules in baseball.

The most solid group for the Mariners in this early stretch of winning? Their bullpen.

“That is something that’s stood out,” Servais said. “It’s the reason we’re in the position we’re in and have played really consistent. We’ve played a lot of really close games, and we’ve come out on the right side of those most times, and it’s been driven by our bullpen.

“Our bullpen gives us a chance. They’ve been very consistent. They’re throwing strikes. They’ve got quality secondary pitches. Absolutely it would have to be our bullpen, is kind of the reason we’re in the spot we’re in.”

Seattle’s relievers entered Sunday having combined for an 8-3 record and a 2.55 ERA that ranked third in all of baseball. Their opponent batting average (.183) and WHIP (1.05) both ranked second.

“I didn’t know we’d run off a streak like we are right now,” Servais said of the bullpen’s early success. “It’s all of them contributing. … They work well as a group down there.

“It has absolutely been the key to the run we’ve had here early in the season, and we’re going to lean on those guys heavily going forward.”

Will Vest (10 appearances) Rafael Montero (10), Casey Sadler (nine), Drew Steckenrider (eight), Anthony Misiewicz (eight), Kendall Graveman (seven), Keynan Middleton (seven), and Ljay Newsome (four) have been the regulars in this early string of success.

Montero (three saves), Graveman (two) and Middleton (two) have combined for the club’s seven saves. Seattle is the only club in the majors with three pitchers that have multiple saves so far this season.

Graveman and Misiewicz are the two Mariners relievers with multiple appearances who also have yet to give up a run.

“It’s still early in the season, and we have a lot of baseball ahead of us, but that’s the one thing I’m really happy about, really excited about,” Servais said. “Did not know if this group would come together as quick as it has, and it has really gelled nicely. … So far they’ve all handled what we’ve thrown at them.”

‘THE SWAGGY TRAIN’

What a road trip this has been for Sam Haggerty.

The versatile utility player appeared in each of the Mariners’ four games against the Red Sox and finished 6-for-11 with five runs scored, a double, home run, three RBI, two walks and two stolen bases.

Haggerty has an active four-game hitting streak entering Seattle’s next four-game series in Houston.

“We’re riding the Swaggy train right now,” Servais said pregame Sunday. “Obviously Sam brings a lot to our team, and he can do a lot of different things on the field, with the switch-hitting, the speed, the defensive versatility.”

Not to mention the power Haggerty has shown recently.

During Seattle’s last road trip, he blasted a 409-foot home run to Eutaw Street at Camden Yards, becoming the second Mariner to ever homer there, joining Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

During Saturday’s win over the Red Sox, he crushed a 406-foot solo homer over the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

“Nice player to have on the bench,” Servais said. “And we will give him more opportunities — no question about that.”

LEWIS RETURNS

The reigning American League Rooke of the Year — Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis — returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the first 17 games of the season with a bone bruise in his right knee.

“We had no idea when he banged his knee it was going to take this long, but I’m glad that we were patient with it,” Servais said when Lewis was activated.

Lewis opened the season on the injured list, and spent the first two-plus weeks working out with Seattle’s alternate site group at T-Mobile Park, playing in simulated games as his knee healed.

“The alternate site was a good environment to be able to get at-bats,” Lewis said. “A lot of good arms there. A lot of our guys are really spinning the ball well.

“It was a great environment as far as me being able to get the work I needed to get in.”

He has started in center field in four of five games since as the Mariners ease him back into every day play. He has a pair of hits, including a double, through his first 16 at-bats.

“I never take it for granted being able to play, so any time I’m able to run out there and put the uniform on is always special,” Lewis said. “Especially after being out for a little bit. Definitely a lot of energy, a lot of adrenaline going.”

EARLY-SEASON FLEX

The confidence is growing each time Chris Flexen pitches, Servais said following a second consecutive quality start by the right-hander Saturday.

“You can see it,” Servais said. “He’s starting to feel like he belongs.”

Flexen pitched in parts of three seasons with the Mets from 2017-19, but never quite found his footing in the majors. After a successful 2020 season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization — he was 8-4 with a 3.01 ERA across 21 starts — he joined Seattle on a two-year deal in December.

The Mariners like the results so far. Flexen has allowed a single run in each of his past two starts, spanning 13 innings, while striking out 10 and walking one. Through his first four starts, his 2.74 ERA is the best in Seattle’s rotation.

“Each week, each bullpen session I’m always trying to get better and continue to build off of these outings,” Flexen said following his second win of the season Saturday. “These first four have been great for me helping the ball club win games.”

ON DECK

The Mariners (13-9) split their four-game series with Boston and now head to Houston for a four-game set. They took two of three games from the Astros in the first meeting between the two clubs earlier this month.

The club returns to Seattle on Friday for a six-game homestand, including three games each against the Angels and Orioles.

Single-game tickets for the Mariners’ next 20 home games (April 30-June 2) are available on the club’s website