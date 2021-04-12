Mariners takeaways: Rookie Taylor Trammell hits first, second career homers on back-to-back days

Seattle Mariners center fielder Taylor Trammell (20) takes the field. The Seattle Mariners played the San Francisco Giants in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 3, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

This will be a season of firsts for Mariners rookie outfielder Taylor Trammell.

The 23-year-old’s rapid development was one of the most exciting storylines in Seattle’s camp this spring, and his impressive progression earned him his first Opening Day roster spot.

He debuted in center field in the Mariners’ season opener against the Giants on April 1. He threw out Evan Longoria stretching for a double that night, scored his first run, tallied his first RBI and drew a pair of meaningful walks in helping the club to an extra-innings, walk-off win.

Before that three-game series wrapped up, Trammell made a highlight-reel diving catch and notched his first hit on a double into the gap in right center that scored a run.

Saturday afternoon in Minnesota, Trammell checked off another first — his first big league homer.

In the third inning of Seattle’s extra-innings win over the Twins, Trammell broke a scoreless tie when he lifted a fastball left out over the plate by Michael Pineda into the seats in right at Target Field.

“I knew I hit it good,” Trammell said during a postgame video call. “I thought it was going to hit off the wall because it’s pretty tall out there.”

Trammell smiled as he rounded second base, knowing the ball had cleared the fence.

“It was special,” he said. “I had a blast, especially running the bases. It was really awesome because I heard the boos, and I was like, ‘Yeah, OK. We’re good now. This is actually really cool.’ ”

The Mariners celebrated with the rookie in the clubhouse after securing the 4-3 win in the 10th.

“It was great,” Trammell said. “The guys we have on the team, they’ve helped me get to the point I am in my career, and to hear them say congratulations … and I’m proud of you means a lot to me.

“ … I grew up watching some of these guys, so to hear them say that meant a lot to me. It was pretty special.”

Trammell crushed his second home run in as many days during Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the Twins, when he launched a slider from Twins starter Matt Shoemaker 421 feet to left for a three-run blast.

Here are a few more notes from the Mariners’ first week-and-a-half:

PLUSES

▪ Third-year Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi has posted back-to-back quality starts in his first two outings of the season as he continues to build on an impressive spring.

In his season debut against the Giants on April 2, he allowed three runs on six hits — including two homers — while walking one and matching a career-high with 10 strikeouts in six complete innings.

Six days later against the Twins, he allowed two runs — both on a Nelson Cruz homer — on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings.

“He feels really good about where he’s at, the adjustments he’s made and the growth that he’s made, not just with his pitches but his approach, his attitude when he’s out there,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said postgame Saturday. “I like it. He’s much more animated. He’s fired up. You see more of his personality starting to come out, and that’s a good thing. That shows me he’s comfortable.

“He feels good about where he’s at both physically and mentally. Love to see it. We’re going to need many, many more outings like that out of him. He’s got that type of ability and it’s great to see it playing out.”

▪ After missing more than 150 games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons with injuries, right fielder Mitch Haniger has started every game of each of the Mariners’ first nine.

What’s it been like to be able to write the former All-Star’s name in the lineup again every day?

“It’s been a great relief,” Servais said pregame Sunday. “Like everybody else, I love watching Mitch play. I’m fortunate enough I get to see what goes into the results and how he practices, and his process is so good. It’s great to see him getting off to the start he’s gotten off to.”

MINUSES

▪ The Mariners have endured a series of injuries through their first nine games, including placing starter James Paxton (left forearm strain) and outfielder Jake Fraley (hamstring strain) on the injured list last week. Both exited Tuesday’s loss to the White Sox early.

The club also played the entirety of its series in Minnesota without first baseman Evan White in the starting lineup. White left Wednesday’s homestand finale against Chicago early with left quad tightness. He is expected to rejoin the lineup soon.

Center fielder Kyle Lewis, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, opened the season on the IL with a bone bruise in his right knee, though Servais said pregame Saturday the outfielder is progressing back in Seattle. “All systems go there,” Servais said. “He’s picking up his intensity and his activity.” Lewis could be activated as soon as the Mariners’ next homestand.

Seattle expects to know more about Paxton’s next steps this week after he gets a second opinion on his MRI results.

“He’ll get his second opinion on Monday,” Servais updated pregame Saturday. “I really won’t know anything until after we hear from there. Nothing’s changed on my end there, contrary to maybe what you see out at different media outlets. That’s the information I have.”

A report from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman on Thursday suggested Paxton has had Tommy John surgery recommended to him.

The 32-year-old left-hander exited his season debut in the second inning Tuesday after 24 pitches and underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning.

“Right away you know something’s not right,” Servais said postgame Tuesday. “He’s disappointed. He felt something in his forearm and at that point the night is over, just shut it down and see what the doctors have to say.”

▪ Mariners ace Marco Gonzales isn’t off to the start he was expecting, after posting an 0-1 record and club-high 10.45 ERA through his first two starts.

In Seattle’s opener, he allowed five runs on eight hits — including three home runs — with three walks and two strikeouts in six complete innings.

In his second start Thursday against the Twins, he allowed seven runs on nine hits — including two homers — with two walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3, and recorded his first loss.

The early troubles certainly seem correctable for Gonzales, who led the Mariners in starts (11) and innings (69-2/3) during the shortened 2020 season, and posted a 7-2 record and career-best 3.10 ERA. He mentioned his frustration following Thursday’s start.

“Lots of things need to be worked on,” he said. “Obviously I have a high standard for myself. Executing pitches, being able to keep control of the ballgame, keep us in it, give us a chance to win, are all things that I pride myself on, and just haven’t got the job done.”

Gonzales is scheduled to make his third start Thursday against the Orioles.

STAT PACK

Entering Sunday’s series finale against the Twins, the Mariners had a pair of relievers in right-hander Kendall Graveman and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz, who had yet to give up a run this season.

Graveman, who converted from starter to reliever last season, had tossed four scoreless innings in three appearances, allowing only one hit and two walks. He struck out five of six batters faced in his season debut.

Misiewicz, one of Seattle’s more productive relievers last season as a rookie, had tossed 3 2/3 scoreless frames, allowing five hits while striking out two.

QUOTABLE

Trammell on Haniger’s process: “I can see how technical he is about everything that he does, whether it be from the minute details to the grand scheme of things. He’s very detail-oriented from the foods that he eats to his ABs. He knows what he’s doing. He knows what he wants to accomplish.

“For me it was kind of like, ‘Whoa. This is what it takes to be an All-Star-caliber player,’ and it has helped me so far. He’s been a leader to me, a mentor as well, and it’s fun getting to play catch with him every single time I go out there because I just know he’s going to make me better, and then vice versa.”

ON DECK

The Mariners continue their eight-day, seven-game road trip when they open a four-game series in Baltimore on Monday.

The club returns home Friday to host the Astros in a three-game series, followed by a two-game set against the defending World Series champion Dodgers.