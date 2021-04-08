Mariners starter James Paxton reportedly recommended to have Tommy John surgery

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, right, reacts near the mound after experiencing an injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton left the game and the White Sox won 10-4. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Mariners starter James Paxton has had Tommy John surgery recommended to him, per a Thursday afternoon report from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

The 32-year-old pitcher exited his season debut in the second inning Tuesday with forearm discomfort and underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning. He was placed on the 10-day injured list pregame Wednesday.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said pregame Thursday the left-hander was seeking a second opinion on the results, and the club expected to know more about what Paxton’s next steps would be Saturday.

“He’s had one doctor look at the results of that and he’s getting another opinion from another doctor,” Servais said. “I don’t have a timeline or exact diagnosis yet on what it is, I just know he wanted multiple people to take a look at it and try to figure out the best course of action that would allow him to get back as quick as possible.

“I’ll probably know more on that after the off day. I should have a better idea on kind of what it looks like longer term picture for Pax.”

